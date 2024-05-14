Illawarra patients get access to new non-surgical heart repair treatment

A minimally-invasive cardiac procedure which was only available in Sydney is now being performed in Wollongong.
Interventional cardiologist, Dr Ed Danson, has recently started performing mitral valve repairs using a Mitral Valve Clip at Wollongong Private Hospital.
The clip is a non-surgical treatment, which repairs faulty heart valves without the need for open heart surgery and involves inserting a small metal clip into the heart, via a vein in the leg, to help the heart function properly.
Dr Danson said patients would be able to recover more quickly from the minimally invasive procedure.
"There is also often much less time in hospital and sometimes less pain in the immediate aftermath," Dr Danson said.
"Importantly, this treatment is also available to some patients who are just unable to have open heart surgery because of the risk to their life."
Dr Danson said the potential benefits for patients having the treatment in Wollongong were more significant than just reduced travel and ability to recover close to their support networks.
"There are numerous studies now that show very convincingly much better outcomes for patients when their care is less fragmented, where everything from planning the procedure, performing it, recovery and follow up is all delivered by the same team at the same location," he said.
"These treatments often require protracted planning before they are offered involving several scans, detailed analysis and multidisciplinary discussion.
"It just isn't practical or realistic to ask patients, many of whom are older or frailer, to travel large distances for repeated visits into our metropolitan areas."
"Wollongong has some of the best cardiac surgeons in the country who work very symbiotically with a wonderfully functional Heart Team.
"We also have all the latest and most advanced technology at our disposal."
