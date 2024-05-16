Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Death of Wollongong homeless man reflects 'systemic failures'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 16 2024 - 3:57pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene of Raymond McCormack's alleged murder; the stairwell in which he slept; and inset, Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services CEO Mandy Booker. Pictures by Robert Peet, Adam McLean and Anna Warr
Police at the scene of Raymond McCormack's alleged murder; the stairwell in which he slept; and inset, Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services CEO Mandy Booker. Pictures by Robert Peet, Adam McLean and Anna Warr

A leading Illawarra homelessness service has called for an inquiry as it says the alleged murder of a rough sleeper highlights the failures of the housing and health systems.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.