Death of Wollongong homeless man reflects 'systemic failures'

A leading Illawarra homelessness service has called for an inquiry as it says the alleged murder of a rough sleeper highlights the failures of the housing and health systems.
Raymond McCormack, 68, died between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12 in the Wollongong station car park, the place he usually sheltered. A 37-year-old man is charged with his murder.
Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services (WHHS) chief executive officer Mandy Booker said the organisation had advocated for Mr McCormack, a vulnerable individual, over a long period but to no avail.
"Our calls were persistently ignored, reflecting a troubling indifference from a system that is supposed to protect and assist," Ms Booker said.
"There needs to be a more inclusive and compassionate approach.
"The tragic death of Ray is a poignant example of the systemic failures within our housing and health system."
She said Mr McCormack had needed admission to a specialised geriatric unit for physical and mental health and capacity assessments.
But she said he could not get the help required because of barriers between the housing and health systems, and the unsuitability of standard admission pathways for people with such complex needs.
Without a medical assessment and independent living skills, Ms Booker said, the government housing body could not or would not support an application for social housing.
Mr McCormack was among a growing number of people sleeping on the streets in Wollongong and across the state.
The NSW Department of Communities and Justice street count shows 83 people were seen sleeping rough in the Wollongong local government area on February 27, a 40.7 per cent increase on 2023.
The number of people sleeping rough in Shellharbour more than doubled, from five to 11, while in Kiama it fell from six to four.
Across NSW, the number of people experiencing street homelessness grew by 26 per cent.
Hamilton Gervaise from the charity Fresh Start Missions said two other homeless people in the area had also died this year, one from a seizure and the other suffering pneumonia.
Ms Booker said a state government inquiry was needed to identify the failures in Mr McCormack's case and "pave the way for a more inclusive and compassionate approach to housing and health services in the future".
Ms Booker said there was a lack of funding and appropriate housing for people with complex support needs, while the health system did not have the ability to prioritise admissions for people with intersecting complex social and medical issues.
"We must reflect on our values and push for a society where every individual has the opportunity for well-being and security, regardless of their socioeconomic status," Ms Booker said.
The Mercury reported a year ago that Mr McCormack declined to apply for bail following his arrest on "quite minor" charges, opting instead to remain in custody.
At that time Mr Gervaise said people sleeping rough would deliberately get themselves arrested just to have a warm bed.
Speaking this week, he said the contributing factors to homelessness and rough sleeping were numerous and could include mental ill health, drug use, family breakdown, and domestic violence.
Mr Gervaise said once people were homeless it could be difficult for them to find a way out.
"Their self-esteem goes so low," he said.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data collected on census night in 2021 put the rate of homelessness in the Illawarra at 99.8 per 10,000 people - more than double the national rate.
Under the 2024-25 budget the federal government will double funding for homelessness services to $400 million a year under the National Agreement on Social Housing and Homelessness, which the states must match.
The government will also fund concessional loans for community housing providers to provide social and affordable homes under the Housing Australia Future Fund and National Housing Accord.
The maximum rates of rent assistance will be boosted by 10 per cent: about $19 to $25 extra a fortnight, depending on an individual or family's circumstances.
Homelessness NSW wants the state government to commit $1 billion each year for the next 10 years for the construction of 5000 new social homes annually.
The peak body also wants a levy of at least 7.5 per cent on short-term rentals, the money from which would go to frontline homelessness services, and $30 million over three years for more temporary accommodation.
