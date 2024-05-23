Wanderers doco tells one of the great sporting stories

I don't really follow the roundball game so the story of football team the Western Sydney Wanderers was one I knew nothing about.
I knew they were a football team - and that was about it.
As this documentary from Mark Fennell shows, they have one hell of a story.
The league decided to add a western Sydney club in April 2012 with a view to them taking part that season - which kicked off in October. The club had to be built literally from scratch in just a few months - right down to coming up with a team name.
Widely expected to be cannon fodder, the Wanderers ended up finishing their debut season on top of the table, qualifying them for the Asian Champions League.
Again, no-one expected anything from this club that had only been around for a few minutes. But they went and won the whole damn thing - I watched the doco and part of me still can't believe that happened.
If you don't have any knowledge of football, or even sport, don't let that put you off watching this. Came From Nowhere is more about triumph in the face of overwhelming adversity than it is about football.
There is something to be said for shows that get in, get the job done and get out.
Hosted by Myf Warhurst, this series on the science behind our emotions features half-hour episodes.
Thirty minutes is just the right amount of time that subject needed - it gets the information across, does so in an entertaining, engaging way and doesn't waste time with any waffle.
So kudos to whoever made the decision not to pad this series out to an hour - because, truthfully sometimes less really is more.
My takeaway from this episode is that road rage happens because our brain is dealing with the complex task of driving and so doesn't have the energy left to regulate our moods.
So we go back to toddler mode where we react without thinking and have what is effectively a tantrum.
Paul Fenech sure knows how to get value for money.
Recently he hit the road for a stand-up tour called Outback Outlaw Comedian, where he hit people with thongs and embarrassed them in public - though they loved every minute of it.
While on tour he took the cameras with him to not only film the act but create a storyline about the road trip as well and turned it into a TV show of the same name - thereby getting two projects for the price of one.
Like others who like to brand themselves as outsiders, the claim to being an "outlaw" because of his politically incorrect bogan-friendly humour is a bit misleading.
If he truly was an outlaw, he wouldn't be getting a regular run on a commercial network.
Though I suspect Fenech's outlaw claims are just part of a schtick.
The man is very driven, very focused on getting the next show on the air - and the rebel image no doubt helps sell that latest show with his target demographic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.