Man accused of setting West Wollongong unit alight after neighbour dispute

A man will remain behind bars amid allegations he left his neighbour with facial injuries before he set a unit in their West Wollongong apartment complex alight.
The emergency erupted at a Crown Street unit block after Anthony Michael Rowntree, 40, allegedly assaulted his 56-year-old neighbour about midday on Monday, May 13.
The man sustained facial injuries and was rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
When police returned to the complex to speak to Rowntree in the neighbouring unit, they found his premises on the third-storey of the NSW Housing block well alight.
Police cars and firetrucks blocked off the street in both directions as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the unit had been destroyed.
Police allege Rowntree managed to escape the fire and was eventually arrested after he resisted against four police officers.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital for assessment and was later taken to Wollongong police station.
Rowntree faced Wollongong Local Court from the police holding cells on Tuesday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property by fire or explosion, and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty.
"Nice to meet you, your Honour," Rowntree said after he appeared on screen.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said no application for bail would be made, which was formally refused by the magistrate.
Rowntree is yet to enter formal pleas, with his matter scheduled to be mentioned again on May 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.