Man accused of setting West Wollongong unit alight after neighbour dispute

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:42pm, first published 3:41pm
Anthony Rowntree (inset) and smoke billowing from the Crown Street unit block on Monday, May 13. Pictures Facebook, ACM
Anthony Rowntree (inset) and smoke billowing from the Crown Street unit block on Monday, May 13. Pictures Facebook, ACM

A man will remain behind bars amid allegations he left his neighbour with facial injuries before he set a unit in their West Wollongong apartment complex alight.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

