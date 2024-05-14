Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Job cuts at Shellharbour council, union warns of damage to popular events

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 14 2024 - 6:53pm, first published 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Union organiser Rudi Oppitz outside the Shellharbour City Council building. Picture by Robert Peet
Union organiser Rudi Oppitz outside the Shellharbour City Council building. Picture by Robert Peet

Shellharbour City Council is planning to make staff members redundant in restructure which the employees' union says will threaten popular events and services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.