Job cuts at Shellharbour council, union warns of damage to popular events

Shellharbour City Council is planning to make staff members redundant in restructure which the employees' union says will threaten popular events and services.
The council is refusing to explain what services would be affected by the cuts, while notifying long-term staff of their impending redundancies, the United Services Union said.
The USU has called on elected councillors to take a stand on behalf of the community and "push back on attempts to cut services and lay off long-term staff".
It said all youth services workers would be cut.
The total number of jobs to go is uncertain, as the council refused to comment when the Mercury asked CEO Mike Archer to explain the job cuts to the community.
United Services Union organiser Rudi Oppitz said the restructure had been referred to the NSW Industrial Relations Commission to try and work out the extent of the restructure's impact.
"Council management are refusing to consult with their community or even let them know what they are planning to do," Mr Oppitz said.
"Currently council is proposing to make all youth workers redundant without providing any confirmation as to how the new positions will continue this work.
"Shellharbour Council has provided youth services to the community for over 40 years, providing specific facilities and events for typically some of the most disadvantaged young people in the community."
He said the restructure could place popular events and services at risk including Seniors week, Harmony Week, the Cultural Treasure Festival, and services for young people, new refugees and multicultural groups.
Despite employing "up to 450 people", making it one of the largest employers in the region, the council said it wouldn't comment on staffing matters.
"Council does not comment on staffing matters," it said in a short statement.
"Council's commitment to community services has not changed."
The question about how services would be impacted was not answered.
