Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rescue chopper lands in Balgownie after male falls from tree

Updated May 14 2024 - 7:48pm, first published 7:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rescue helicopter near the scene of an accident in Balgownie.
A rescue helicopter near the scene of an accident in Balgownie.

Emergency services have responded to two accidents in the northern Illawarra on Tuesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.