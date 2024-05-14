Rescue chopper lands in Balgownie after male falls from tree

Emergency services have responded to two accidents in the northern Illawarra on Tuesday night.
Paramedics were called to Tucker Avenue in Balgownie about 5.45pm in response to reports of an accident.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they arrived to find a male had been injured in a fall from a tree.
His age and condition is unknown at this stage.
As of 7.15pm, paramedics were still at the scene assessing the patient.
A rescue helicopter landed in a nearby park and police were in attendance.
About the same time, emergency services were called to a multi-vehicle accident on Squires Way in Fairy Meadow.
Initial reports suggest a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the road near the Innovation Campus caused a head-on collision.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews worked to free a trapped person.
Paramedics treated a woman in her 50s for multiple injuries, a man in his 50s for abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s for chest and back injuries.
They were taken to Wollongong Hospital, their condition unknown at this stage.
Northbound traffic was diverted and the road closed, before reopening about 7.05pm.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
More to come.
