After rain delays, the IPL finally returns in full: here's the big questions

Illawarra Premier League football fans rejoice as a full round of action looks set to return following weeks of wet weather postponing matches.
The big wet has meant only the bare minimum of games have gone ahead in the month of May.
But with clear skies heading into the weekend, expect the full six IPL fixtures to go ahead.
On Saturday, May 18 four matches are scheduled: Port Kembla host Coniston, Tarrawanna take on Corrimal, Wollongong United play Albion Park, and South Coast United travel to Helensburgh.
Meanwhile the following day, Wollongong Olympic and Cringila lock horns as do Shellharbour and Bulli.
With bumper fixtures in store, here's the big questions.
After seven games, the two 2023 silverware winners Albion Park and Coniston remain the only unbeaten sides. Can that run continue?
For Franc Pierro's Coniston, they go up against a Port Kembla side high on confidence following a come from behind 3-2 win against SCU at Ian McLennan Park last Saturday.
Despite this, Cono go into this game as heavy favourites.
Albion Park will arguably have it tougher when they make the short trip to Berkeley to take on Wollongong United, a formidable foe.
United - which bounced back from two straight league defeats with a last start 2-1 win against Port Kembla - will be more than up for the challenge that George Antoniou's APWE side brings.
If both Coniston and the White Eagles can get through this weekend unscathed, next week's game featuring the two teams at Terry Reserve may prove to be a potential title decider, even at this early stage.
Some big questions will be answered when Matt Bailey's Olympic and Jorge De Matos' Cringila go head-to-head at PCYC on Sunday, May 19.
Olympic had a mini-form slump with losses against Coniston and SCU, before bouncing back with a convincing 5-2 victory against Shellharbour.
As for the Lions, they will be looking to recover from a shock 3-1 loss to Tarrawanna in their last league game on April 27.
As for which goes into the game as favourites, that's anyone's guess.
The Rangers made the big call to let go co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis following seven games without a win to start 2024.
The silver lining is it brought Corrimal junior and former A-League product Giraldi to the helm to help steer the club away from a relegation battle.
His first challenge: a date with a resurgent Tarrawanna.
Jason Wenig's Blueys are on fire, winning three from three in the league with the most recent victory coming against Cringila. A fourth win in succession may see Tarra enter the top five for the first time this season.
Can Corrimal stop one of the league's in in form sides?
There's so much to like about Rob Jonovski's young troops. And whilst fourth spot is not a bad return, inconsistency has been there at times with four wins and three losses.
A home fixture against APWE will prove one of the tougher tests throughout the season, but one they are more than capable of not only handling, but navigating without harm.
Whilst not the prettiest of games, a gritty 2-1 win in their last game against Port Kembla was much needed.
"We've had some rough results, so it was good to get one back," United attacker Nav Darjani said following the win against the Zebras.
"We needed that win, so it was good to get this one and hopefully we can get a streak going."
Albion Park are a different test entirely. It's way too early to judge United even if they were to lose to Antoniou's team, but three points would go a long way to injecting a booster shot of confidence into the team.
