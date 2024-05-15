Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How Illawarra locations scrub up in the new Planet of the Apes movie

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
May 15 2024 - 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Teague as Noa from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in a scene filmed south-west of Albion Park. Picture supplied by 20th Century Studios
Owen Teague as Noa from Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in a scene filmed south-west of Albion Park. Picture supplied by 20th Century Studios

The newest film in the Planet of the Apes franchise might look familiar to residents of the Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.