How Illawarra locations scrub up in the new Planet of the Apes movie

The newest film in the Planet of the Apes franchise might look familiar to residents of the Illawarra.
Set "many generations" after the last installment, the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows young chimpanzee Noa, played by Owen Teague, on a quest to save his family.
Noa's quest takes him to several Illawarra locales, with the first act of the film essentially taking place in Helensburgh and Albion Park.
Viewers get their first look at the region's Hollywood turn early on, when Noa and his friends visit Helensburgh Glow Worm Tunnel which acts as the barrier to the lands beyond.
The eagle clan village, which Noa is a member of, was filmed south-west of Albion Park, where massive sets were constructed to create the ape's large eagle tower.
Director Wes Ball isn't afraid of letting the location speak for itself with several scenes showcasing the natural beauty of the landscapes.
Other filming locations in the Illawarra included the now-demolished Corrimal Cokeworks.
At the time of filming Kingston Anderson from Screen Illawarra told the Mercury the production was "probably the largest feature film to be shot in Australia".
"The fact that it is spending time in the Illawarra is great for the local economy," Anderson said.
With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes topping the box office with more than $120 million in its first weekend alone it might not be too long before the Illawarra becomes the Planet of the Apes again.
