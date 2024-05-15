Extra staff rostered on for Illawarra petrol promo that gridlocked streets, police say

Extra staff were rostered on at two Illawarra service stations to cope with a 99 cent fuel promotion, police have confirmed.
The promise of petrol for 99 cents was too good to resist for many people and some waited in queues for hours to get fuel at Metro in Figtree and Speedway on Crown Street, West Wollongong during the promotion from 3-5pm on Tuesday, May 14.
"This was a private, commercial event by a local business, whose management had advised police they had rostered additional staff to assist with traffic control," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"When their traffic management plan failed, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers attended and provided assistance.
"There was no request in advance for police to be tasked to attend, either in a rostered or user-pays capacity."
Vehicles started queueing an hour before the promotion started, leaving traffic flows interrupted and preventing easy access for parents and staff at KU Figtree, some of whom had to walk for up to three kilometres to pick up their children and staff were parked in well after finishing work.
Mercury reader Melissa Boyd was among those to slam the two-hour promotion held during school pick-up times
"Why on earth would you choose to do this at peak hour and specifically right on school pick up times. Do it in the middle of the day or after school drop off. How this got approved at this time is astonishing," she commented on the Mercury's story.
Another reader, Carlos Wray, said the long queues were a reflection on how many people are doing it tough financially.
"The fact that it was so packed, and ppl [sic] were willing to queue and wait extended periods to save 20-30 bucks, shows u [sic] how tough many locals are doing it. I hope those that didn't need this stayed home and left it for those that really do need this," he wrote.
While Alex Arancibia had no issued with the three-kilometre walk.
"Harden up. Back in the 90 we either walked, rode or caught the bus to school. None of this drop and pick the kids up," they wrote.
In the wake of the long queues on Tuesday, organisers told the Mercury they would reconsider the timing of the discount petrol in future events.
