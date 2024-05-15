Former Yellow Wiggle Emma to hit Wollongong with her new Emma Memma show

Young Illawarra fans of Emma Watkins - the famed former Yellow Wiggle - will be treated to a burst of bright orange as her show hits town.
Watkins is bringing her character Emma Memma, unveiled in 2022 after Watkins left the Wiggles to go solo in 2021, to Anita's Theatre as part of a national tour.
Asd Emma Memma, Watkins has released three children's music albums - including the ARIA Award-winning Emma Memma - and six books, with a focus on Auslan and inclusion for the deaf community.
She also has a new television show Emma Memma: Sing. Dance. Sign. in development.
The Boop and Twirl Tour promises just that - singing, dancing, signing - and will include performances from Emma Memma and her friends: Elvin Melvin, BB Butterfly, Waffles the Wombat and their other favourite Memma Mates!
Families will be treated Emma Memma's classic songs as new favourites like 'Pasta Necklace', 'Twirl Twirl with Emma' and 'Boop on the Nose' that are all featured on Emma Memma's YouTube Channel and the new 'Twirly Tunes' album.
Families are encouraged to dress in Emma Memma and Elvin Melvin's favourite colours: orange, pink and green!
At every 'Emma Memma' performance, there will be an Auslan interpreter standing on the side of the stage interpreting the music and story into Auslan.
If you require seating in close view of this interpreter, accessing Auslan more clearly - please contact team@emmamemma.com
Emma Memma will be on at Anita's Theatre on September 29, at 10am.
