No stopping the music at Haworth Guitars as new owners move in

The long-standing Illawarra music business Haworth Guitars has been sold, but the new owners are not changing the tune.
Brothers Phil and Joel Stormer have bought the business after it was listed for sale a year ago and say in passing the business from one family to another it was a match that just made sense.
"We grew up in a small town, you know each other's families and so heading down to the south coast, it very much felt like home," Phil Stormer said.
Currently, the Stormer brothers run a music tuition business that started in the Blue Mountains, where they grew up, and now have over a dozen locations in NSW and Victoria.
Mr Stormer said it was always the pair's dream to combine their lessons with a retail space where they could get budding musicians jamming on quality instruments.
"We often have kids that come in and have bought a guitar but we can't teach on it, they're all warped and not made properly, so having access to quality gear really enhances the lesson experience."
While the new owners don't plan to combine the two businesses - the brand of Haworth Guitars will remain - Mr Stormer said it would give students at Stormer Music access to great gear and a national market for Haworth Guitars.
"Haworth has got a great online presence, so we can ship all over Australia, so we can take [a student] onto the website and pick the piano they want, and ship it out."
To mark the two businesses coming together, this Saturday will be filled with more music than the usual plucking and tapping on keys at the Haworth store in Albion Park. The owners (old and new) and putting on a festival of music with live performances and specials across the store.
Mr Stormer said it was a way for himself and his brother to meet the Haworth community and vice versa as well as a chance for old customers to get a sense of the new store, which has recently undergone a refit as part of the sale process.
But most encouraging for Mr Stormer was the fact that the entire existing team at Haworth was staying on under the new owners.
"We haven't lost a single staff member, they're all stoked that we're doing it," he said.
"We're standing on the shoulders of giants, so we want to honour the legacy."
