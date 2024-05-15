Versatility the key as Wolves youngster Andre Takami continues to shine

From playing professionally in Japan to winning the Bert Bampton Cup with Illawarra Premier League side Olympic, Andre Takami is currently in the midst of his next challenge with Wollongong Wolves.
The 22-year-old has been deployed at right-back for the majority of the National Premier League NSW Men's season by Wolves coach David Carney.
Whilst it is not his preferred position, Takami has performed more than admirably, providing a constant outlet down the right hand side of the Wolves attack.
It's a role not foreign to him however from his near three years playing in Japan.
"I think I've adapted decently. But I've just got to do whatever the coach wants," Takami said.
"You've gotta be able to play any position. I played right-back a bit when I was overseas but I wouldn't say I'm a natural right-back."
Despite not being in his preferred position of central midfield, Takami has not looked a step out of place, starting in all but two of the Wolves' opening 14 games.
The former Olympic IPL player said he was happy with his form so far this season, but felt his best was still yet to come.
"I guess it's not bad so far what I've given, but I guess I can give more," he said.
"There's still more to give for myself. But we're still halfway through a long season, so I've just got to put my head down and keep going on.
"Obviously it's a higher level than the IPL but every league is a little bit different. You just [have to] adapt to it as fast as you can."
The challenge now for Takami and his Wolves teammates is seeing the team reach the finals spots after a tough run of form in the last six weeks.
With just two wins in their last eight, the Wolves are gunning to pick up three points against Manly at Cromer Park on Saturday, May 18.
Carney's side went down in a frustrating 1-0 loss to NSW Spirit in their last start. The loss leaves them seven points behind the top six.
"The goal for all the boys is to finish as high as we can. It's not ideal where we are at the moment," Takami added.
"But I think we just need to take it one game at a time. Our last result [against NWS Spirit] wasn't that good, but we take it a game at a time.
"The games that we do play well, it's because everyone's been putting in the effort. There have been game where we've switched off, there's no excuses for that.
"We're much better than that and I'm sure we're capable to get good results and be at the top end of the table."
The Wolves take on Manly this Saturday with kickoff at 7:15pm. If you can't get to the ground, the match is live streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.