Three critical, one serious after rescue chopper calls to Balgownie, Fairy Meadow

Three people are in a critical condition and another listed as serious after overnight emergencies in the northern Illawarra.
The incidents occurred within two minutes of each other, the first was at 5.45pm on Tuesday, May 14, when a 39-year-old woman fell from a tree on Frost Parade at Balgownie and became 'entangled' in a bike.
Paramedics treated her at the scene and she was airlifted to St George Hospital, she remains there in a critical but stable condition.
Two minutes later, at 5.47pm, emergency services were called to a head-on collision between a Ford Focus and Mazda 2 on Squires Way at Fairy Meadow.
The 52-year-old female passenger in the Mazda was airlifted to Liverpool Hospital with abdominal injuries and remains there in a critical but stable condition.
The 55-year-old male driver in the car was rushed to Wollongong Hospital with spinal injuries. He is in a serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Ford Focus - an 80-year-old man - was initially taken to Wollongong Hospital, but later transferred to St George Hospital.
Police have called on anyone who witnessed the Fairy Meadow crash or has dashcam footage of the incident contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
