Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Three critical, one serious after rescue chopper calls to Balgownie, Fairy Meadow

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A rescue helicopter was called to Balgownie after a woman fell from a tree on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Picture by Bego Nia
A rescue helicopter was called to Balgownie after a woman fell from a tree on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Picture by Bego Nia

Three people are in a critical condition and another listed as serious after overnight emergencies in the northern Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.