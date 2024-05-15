'It's addictive': Ian Moss says he's still learning ahead of Thirroul show

Ian Moss has had a legendary career but he says he's not close to calling curtains on his career as he prepares to bring his tour to Wollongong.
The Rivers Run Dry tour will arrive at Anita's Theatre on Friday, May 17, where Moss - the founding guitarist and occasional singer of Cold Chisel - says he will play a mix of new and old songs.
"I mix the repertoire up, I don't just go and say right I'm only doing songs from the new album," Moss said.
"I just take the pick of the cherries."
Moss says he loves touring and can't see himself ever stopping as he gets ready to perform his 27th show on the current tour.
"It's such an enjoyable thing to do when you have a good show it's just fantastic, natural high kind of thing," he said.
"It's addictive, it's just something I cannot ever see myself stopping doing it. I love it too much."
Moss says he began work on his new album Rivers Run Dry for a simple reason.
"Its main inspiration was mainly to just keep working, keep myself alive," he said.
The album features songs which Moss began working on in some form from as far back as 1995 and for him, a driving force in this album was to finish the songs whether or not they fit together.
"It didn't bother me as to whether it's the wrong style or it's not with the rest of them," he said.
"Chucked them all on there and everyone comes back and says yeah, every song is different but they all work, they're all great."
Some of the songs are brand new, like the title track of Rivers Run Dry which was written for a friend of Moss' who had a stroke as the COVID pandemic began.
Moss says his attitude is to keep getting better as a singer and guitar player.
"I just feel like I've got more to say, that I can still get better ... that's my attitude, my outlook," he said.
"I'm trying."
