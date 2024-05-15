Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

'It's addictive': Ian Moss says he's still learning ahead of Thirroul show

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:54pm, first published 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Moss is bringing his Rivers Run Dry tour to Anita's Theatre. Picture supplied
Ian Moss is bringing his Rivers Run Dry tour to Anita's Theatre. Picture supplied

Ian Moss has had a legendary career but he says he's not close to calling curtains on his career as he prepares to bring his tour to Wollongong.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.