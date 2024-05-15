Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Firefighters warn lives are at risk as hydrants buried in Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 15 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters Rhys Dawson, Josh Saacks, Josh Anderson and Matt Kelly uncovering a hydrant that had been buried under grass in Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Firefighters Rhys Dawson, Josh Saacks, Josh Anderson and Matt Kelly uncovering a hydrant that had been buried under grass in Kiama. Picture by Sylvia Liber

One in four people are unwitting making it difficult for firefighters to access water during a house fire emergency.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.