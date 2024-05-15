Firefighters warn lives are at risk as hydrants buried in Illawarra

One in four people are unwitting making it difficult for firefighters to access water during a house fire emergency.
Hydrants are located on nature strips in every residential street, they're flat metal grates around 20cm x 40cm in size that firefighters tap into to access water for their hoses to put out fires.
Often people grass them over, build garden beds on top of them, and in some cases lay concrete straight over the top.
Problems finding a hydrant means delays in extinguishing fires and it can put firefighters' lives at risk if the water suddenly runs out.
During the past week Illawarra firefighters have had difficulty finding water twice - once at a house fire in Minamurra on May 7 and separately at a unit fire in West Wollongong on May 13.
In Minamurra the hydrant wasn't immediately visible due to long grass, at West Wollongong the hydrant was on the road and closely-laid bitumen meant firefighters couldn't open the flap to access water.
"We've turned up to fires before and a caravan was parked on top of one," Fire and Rescue NSW Kiama Captain Rhys Dawson said.
"We've seen people concrete over them in driveways and we've seen them buried quite deep in people's lawns.
"It can be quite difficult in an emergency to locate hydrants."
Most fire trucks do have water, but a 3000-litre tank can be used up within minutes at a raging fire so it's essential a new source of water - through the street hydrants - is found as quickly as possible.
While firefighters can log on to maps of hydrants to find them, Captain Dawson said it's quicker if they're easily visible in the street.
"Delays in getting water to our trucks and the fire increases the likelihood of the fire spreading and causing more damage [to the property]," Captain Dawson said.
While data on how often hydrants are hidden or covered up was not immediately available, Fire and Rescue Acting Inspector David Gill said in his experience it's about 25 per cent of homes.
"It's not that it stops us doing our work, but it does slow us down," he said.
Click on the photo to see more pictures
Acting Inspector Gill said a constant flow of water is absolutely vital for the safety of firefighters.
"It's our job to make sure that the crews that are committed [using a hose or inside a burning building] have water," he said.
People are urged to find the hydrant near their home and make sure it's clean on top and easily visible during an emergency.
If the hydrant near you is damaged or leaking report it to Sydney Water on 13 20 90.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code below to request a free smoke alarm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.