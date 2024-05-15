Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby re-signs with A-Leagues champs, Sydney FC

Fresh off of winning an A-League Women championship, Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby has re-committed to play with Sydney FC for another season.
The 24-year old midfielder initially returned to the Sky Blues in January from Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK until the end of this campaign but has agreed a 12 month extension to her contract.
Hawkesby was instrumental in Sydney's recent ALW grand final win against premiers Melbourne City, winning player of the match in the final game of the season at AAMI Park, a match she also captained.
The three-time premiership winner is excited to be representing the club for another year.
"I absolutely love playing for Sydney FC, I am sky blue and bleed sky blue," Hawkesby said.
"I knew I would enjoy coming back here whatever happened this season and I had a fire burning inside of me, so I'm delighted to be returning next year as well.
"It's a great club with a great group of girls, excellent training facilities and a fantastic culture so I can't wait to defend our title."
Head coach Ante Juric was pleased to have locked in his star midfielder so early in the off-season.
"Mackenzie changed the course of our season and thankfully she is coming back next year," Juric said.
"She's a born winner and a leader and she will be a hugely important part of our squad next season. Having her on board will give us an excellent chance of retaining our championship."
The announcement comes following Hawkesby's selection in the ALW All Stars team alongside fellow Illawarra products Michelle Heyman and Danika Matos in the team set to take on Arsenal later this month.
Hawkesby is guaranteed to play alongside fellow Illawarra product Margaux Chauvet in the 2024/25 season, with the former Stingrays player also recently earning another deal at Sydney FC.
