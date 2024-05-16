Austinmer dance troupe examine gossip and nothing in This Much Is True

A new dance production from an Austinmer-based company which examines the concept of gossip and nothing will debut this weekend.
This Much Is True is a collaboration between Michelle Maxwell and French-born Australian dance artist Cloé Fournier and will be performed over two nights on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18.
The two artists each choreographed a 30-minute work which when brought together form This Much Is True and features dancers from AUSTI. Dance and Physical Theatre Company's (AUSTI).
AUSTI artistic director Maxwell says her part of the work examines gossip.
"My piece is based on gossip and the history of gossip and where it currently sits in society and the value of it and how people view gossip," Maxwell said.
Maxwell collaborates with the dancers to break down the topic and translate it into movement.
"I want it to come from them ...I will ask them to start generating some movement.
"The majority of our movement comes from improvisation which becomes choreography."
Working with Fournier has been a "very special" process according to Maxwell.
"I admire her work greatly and I've also learnt through her process different ways of doing things and she's an absolute delight."
Fournier's half of This Much Is True is an exploration of the concept of nothing, which she says was the complete opposite of her previous work.
"I felt like the cup was full I guess and where I was at that point was more 'wow, I had done so much'," Fournier said.
"I was a bit drained and everything, so it felt like I almost had nothing."
Fournier took inspiration for the show around a common French saying.
"In English, I think you say the little things, but in French, we say the little nothing," she said.
"It's this little nothing that makes our life a bit easier or nice like a stranger smiles at you or you smell the scent of coffee and that makes you feel good.
"We worked on that as well, there are different ways of understanding what nothing is, and that nothing is never ever nothing."
Fournier looked at how she could use sound and silence, lighting and darkness to embrace the idea of nothing in the show.
"What do decide to light? What is in the shadows? What is it when it's a big black box? All these ideas."
The show is currently in final rehearsals ahead of its opening, which Maxwell says is like adding icing to a cake.
"We're embellishing things and it looks great already, but we're just adding those final touches to just keep lifting it and to keep the artist thinking," Maxwell said.
"As a performing artist, your work is never done, you never quite get there and there's always more you can do."
This Much Is True begins its run at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Friday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.