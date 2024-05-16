Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Austinmer dance troupe examine gossip and nothing in This Much Is True

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
May 16 2024 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
L-R: Michelle Maxwell and Cloé Fournier the two choreographers of This Much Is True. Picture by Adam McLean
L-R: Michelle Maxwell and Cloé Fournier the two choreographers of This Much Is True. Picture by Adam McLean

A new dance production from an Austinmer-based company which examines the concept of gossip and nothing will debut this weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.