Dog almost thrown from Commodore ute as driver did burnouts at Appin

Police have charged a man after a dog was almost thrown from a Holden Commodore ute caught doing burnouts in Appin.
The red car whipped around in circles in a 100km/h zone, narrowly missing a pedestrian, as a dog inside the vehicle's cabin area was almost flung out an open window.
The car left large, black burnout tyre parks spread across all lanes in both directions of traffic at the intersection of Wilton Road and Technology Drive on the afternoon of Thursday, May 9.
"Footage also showed a male pedestrian near the back of the utility when it begins doing a burnout, this forces the pedestrian to move to the footpath.
"Due to the excessive tyre smoke, visibility on this area of the roadway becomes almost zero, and the driver of the utility stops on the incorrect side of the road, facing oncoming traffic, where other vehicles drive past it."
After the doughtnuts, the male pedestrian gets in the ute and the car drives off. Police said the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
On May 15, officers spoke to the 22-year-old owner of the Commodore.
"[He] made full admissions to the offences, and was very remorseful and apologetic for his actions," Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers said.
"Police checked the dog, who appeared to be in a healthy and happy condition. The driver's mum was not so happy."
The driver was charged with drive manner dangerous and aggravated burnout. Police confiscated the number plates from the car for three months and the drivers licence was suspended.
"The public roads are not an appropriate place for this type of driving. For a relatively small fee, drivers can take their cars to an organised event (which is not a public road), where the environment is controlled and all safety precautions are in place," police said.
