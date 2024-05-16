Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery decides to step down

After 13 years in the top job Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided to step down at the September council elections.
The Uniting Church Minister was first elected in September 2011 and has served three terms as Lord Mayor.
After deliberating for several months, Cr Bradbery said he made the decision on Wednesday not to stand for re-election.
"I've got to be realistic - I turned 73 last week and that means that if I stood again, that's another four-year term," Cr Bradbery said.
"So I'd be 77 going on 78 once I got through the next term of council. I want to be able to have some time to enjoy life before I get too much older.
"I'm still physically active and presumably mentally active and I want to be able to enjoy that as well, and enjoy some sense of retirement."
In 2020, Cr Bradbery had a heart attack and took some time off, but said that wasn't a factor in his decision.
"It didn't actually, because my cardiologist tells me that I haven't reached my use-by date yet," he said.
"It wasn't a serious heart attack - they put a few stents in and they pushed out the use-by date."
Still, he felt he wanted to make "good use of the time that you've got available and the energy that you got", looking at other ways to contribute to the city.
"I just feel I'd like to explore other opportunities in life and contribute in other ways," he said.
"I'm also a Uniting Church minister. I'd like to go back to some of my role in the church as well.
"So it's not just about being the Lord Mayor of Wollongong, but also my calling as a Uniting Church minister and my beliefs. And at the same time, enjoying the opportunity just to be a bit more relaxed."
He said he found the role of Lord Mayor "immensely interesting".
"It certainly was complex and detailed, but at the same time, I think I've done my bit for the Wollongong community and it's time for someone else to have that opportunity as well," Cr Bradbery said.
With Cr Bradbery stepping aside, that clears the way for Labor's Lord Mayoral candidate Tania Brown.
In the previous two council elections, Labor has chipped away at Cr Bradbery's margin. At the 2021 poll, Cr Brown got 28.63 per cent of the first preference votes, compared to Cr Bradbery's 30.45 per cent.
In 2021, after preferences were distributed, Cr Brown lost by 2666 votes in an election where 4500 informal votes were cast.
But Cr Bradbery said the possibility of losing the September Lord Mayoral election was not a factor in his decision to step down.
He said Wollongong was "quite a different city" now compared to when he was first elected as Lord Mayor in 2011.
"When I came into office, the council had just come out of administration after a period that started in 2008 with the ICAC inquiry," he said.
"The reputation of council was in tatters and had to be rebuilt.
"The city also had vacant blocks and it was a pretty sad scene in terms of some of the behaviour developers and so on in the city.
"The city has transitioned to being a more transparent and open city in terms of its management.
"Also there's been a refocus in industry, especially upon heavy industry, the future of steel, the port and the employment opportunities.
"Also can I emphasise the fact that the university, TAFE and health and welfare sectors all all contribute to the economy.
"So it's a more diverse economy now. And one of the good things about the city is, relatively speaking, at it's lowest point in terms of unemployment.
"So it's quite a diverse, quite a different city. From the one I came in on in 2011."
With the council elections taking place on Saturday, September 14, it means Cr Bradbery's last day in the job is also Friday the 13th.
He said that didn't bother him as he wasn't into numerology and added that he had no plans to take it easy in his last five months in the job.
"I shall be making every use of the opportunities available to represent the interests of the city and to work in the interests of this community," he said.
"So, it's not game over. It is working right up until the finish line."
