Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery decides to step down

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 16 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After three terms as Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided not to contest the September council elections. Picture by Anna Warr
After three terms as Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided not to contest the September council elections. Picture by Anna Warr

After 13 years in the top job Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery has decided to step down at the September council elections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.