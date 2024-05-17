Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Greyhounds make you feel better

By Michael Cowley
May 17 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Gow with her girls Rosie and Audrey. Picture supplied
Sue Gow with her girls Rosie and Audrey. Picture supplied

Susan Gow has owned lots of different dogs including a poodle, a corgi, a German shorthaired pointer, and a couple of terriers, but having now owned greyhounds she would never get another breed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.