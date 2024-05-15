SUV seized after schoolboy injured in hit and run crash at Bowral

A vehicle has been seized for forensic examination after a child was found injured beside a road in the Southern Highlands.
The 13-year-old boy was found with leg and facial abrasions and police believe he may have been hit while crossing a road after getting off his school bus.
The boy was rushed to Liverpool Hospital and his injuries are not life-threatening.
He was found injured on the side of Isabella Way at Bowral about 4pm on Wednesday, May 15.
A short time after the boy was found a white four-wheel-drive was seized by police from a home nearby. The vehicle has been sent for forensic examination.
"A 63-year-old man is now assisting with inquiries; however, no charges have been laid and the investigation is ongoing," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
As police officers investigate this incident they have called on anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.