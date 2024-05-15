Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

SUV seized after schoolboy injured in hit and run crash at Bowral

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 16 2024 - 12:23pm, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NSW Police officer. File picture
A NSW Police officer. File picture

A vehicle has been seized for forensic examination after a child was found injured beside a road in the Southern Highlands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.