Man blames inability to recall alleged Harp Hotel assault on fireball shots

A tradie accused of assaulting a Harp Hotel worker after being kicked out of the pub has blamed his blurry recollection of the incident on drinking too many Fireball whisky shots.
John Patrick Holland, aged 36 of Port Kembla, faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property, excluded person failing to leave, and excluding person re-entering the vicinity.
"He can't instruct me on a plea as he couldn't remember everything," defence lawyer Anthony Stewart said, adding "he had a lot to drink, he was drinking fireball shots."
Police will allege Holland was kicked out of the Corrimal Street venue about 7pm on Tuesday after he repeatedly told bar staff that a laptop he could see behind the bar was his.
Holland was told the laptop belonged to the hotel and was eventually asked to leave several times, to which he refused, prompting the licensee and a staff member to escort him out the back.
Police will allege Holland launched at the staff member and attempted to throw two punches, before he hit the man around the left eye with a helmet, causing immediate pain.
Witnesses contacted police who removed Holland from the car park.
However, CCTV allegedly captured him returning to the pub later in the evening to repeatedly throw rocks at a white Hilux belonging to the staff member.
The staff member later received pictures of his vehicle from a colleague and is now seeking $2,500 in compensation for damage allegedly caused by the rocks, including a deflated tyre.
Holland allegedly returned to the venue the next day "to apologise", his lawyer said. Venue staff called police who found Holland playing pokies in the gaming room.
In arguing for bail, Mr Stewart said his client has schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication. He added Holland regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran said despite engaging with AA, Hollans is "still attending licenced premises and drinking to the point of not being able to remember".
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted Holland bail under the condition he not enter licenced premises and adjourned the matter for a week to allow time for him to engage with a mental health practitioner.
"Show me you've done something or I'm going to put you back in custody," she said.
