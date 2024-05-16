Mugshots reveal Illawarra's domestic violence offenders who are on the run

Domestic and family violence offenders on the run from police have been put on notice with officers releasing mugshots and a call for help from the public.
Operation Amarok is targeting alleged offenders across the Illawarra, with the names of 12 men and one woman released this week.
On Monday, May 13 police released mugshots of five offenders, three days later, on May 16, another eight photos have been released.
The latest list includes 29-year-old Kaila Pike who has a number of warrants out for her arrest.
Officers describe this offender as Caucasian in appearance, about 150-160 centimetres tall with a thin build brown long hair, fair skin and brown eyes.
Also wanted is 48-year-old David Turner, he is 175cm tall with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Berkeley, Lake Heights and surrounding suburbs.
Joseph Thomas, aged 25, is on the run after his violent offences. Police said he is 180cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Warilla and surrounding suburbs.
Robert McPherson is on the run and described as 175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
The 40-year-old is known to frequent Lake Heights and Merrylands.
Matthew Oliver, aged 31, is described as 175cm tall, thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Avondale, Kanahooka and surrounding suburbs.
Also on the run is Jamie Carlson, 34, he is 175cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue/grey eyes.
He is known to frequent Kanahooka and surrounding suburbs.
Police are also hunting for Glen Stewart, aged 41, he is described as 185cm tall, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Warrawong and Bomaderry.
The oldest offender on the run is 51-year-old Shane Boyce, police said he is 170cm tall with a medium build, grey hair and blue eyes.
He is known to frequent Dapto and North Nowra.
If you have any information that could assist police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
