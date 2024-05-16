Illawarra walking footballers representing Australia at World Cup in the UK

Walking football's increasing popularity in the Illawarra has paid dividends with three of the region's footballers representing Australia at the International Walking Football Federation (IWFF) World Championships in the UK.
Barrack Heights footballers Tanya Sobel and Nick Greathead are representing Australia's women over 50s and mens over 60s respectively while East Corrimal's Steve Dunwell is in Australia's mens over 70s squad.
Dunwell actually has the honour of scoring the first goal for Australia in Australia's first ever Walking Football World Championship match in 2019.
Australia went on to finish third in the championships after downing the all-powerful UK side.
This year's showpiece will run May 17-19. Twelve countries will feature in seven divisions, womens over 40s, 50s, 60s, and mens over 50s, 60s, 65s and 70s.
All games will be played at the 10,000-seat stadium that is home to Chesterfield FC.
"The aim of the IWFF is to unite all International Walking Football communities around the world. We promote total inclusion, continuing growth, participation and enjoyment of the sport whilst still maintaining a strong focus on players safety, health and wellbeing," IWFF stated on its website.
As the name suggests, walking football sees participants walk during games and is a non-contact version of the sport that focuses on passing, rather than speed. It's a sport that is attracting more participation numbers across Australia - particularly among the older generations.
However, the modified version of the round-ball game is open to people of all ages and abilities.
Walking football continues to increase in popularity in the region, with Football South Coast now providing multiple mid-week sessions for interested people.
Dunwell, Sobel and Greathead are all part of a thriving Wollongong and South Coast Walking Football community, based out of the University of Wollongong and other Football South Coast grounds.
Paul Dunwell told the Mercury he was very proud of what his father Steve and Illawarra's two other Australian representatives were achieving.
"Dad, Tanya and Nick are ambassadors for the sport and they're great examples of the benefits of staying active, competitive and social," he said.
"Dad has had a passion for football from when he was a kid living in the UK.
"He emigrated to Australia in the early 70s and when he was younger he played competitive soccer. So he played up to State League, which is one level down from the A-League, on the northern beaches in Sydney.
"He played competitive football until he was about 50.
"About five years ago he moved to the Illawarra to retire.
"A couple of his friends were starting to get involved in walking football and kind of kept nudging him to come along and have a run around.
"Funnily enough it took him a little bit of time before he finally went. But once he went he has never really looked back from there."
Teams to beat:
Dunwell expects Australia to do well in most divisions.
"I think we've got a really big European, South American, Middle Eastern and even Africa now in Wollongong's migrant community, all of which are soccer mad," he said.
"So in Dad's team, it's a really diverse group of people. They've got people from all nationalities and backgrounds that over the last 50 years have made Australia their home.
"Australia's got a really competitive side, so I think the team will be disappointed if they don't progress to at least the finals.
"In saying that here's a lot of countries that have got really well established walking football scenes, like in the UK. It's massive. There's divisions all over the place and plenty of money in it and sponsorships. It's kind of next level in the UK."
Walking football benefits:
Dunwell said his father himself had noticed how much his life had improved since taking up walking football five years ago.
"It looks like he's gone backwards age wise, he's lost weight, he's gotten fit, he's sociable, he's not just sitting on the couch watching TV in his retirement," he said.
Dunwell added the walking football scene in the Illawarra was also growing, offering more opportunities for people of all walks and ages to stay involved in the game they love.
"I think the end goal for a lot of these things is that soccer becomes like something for people's lifespan, that they can be involved from juniors. They can be involved in men's and women's comps," he said.
"Then there's also a walking football branch so that people don't have to lose contact with the sport just because they've gotten too old or physically unable to play the regular kind of soccer.
"And I think that's kind of where dad's passion is - trying to get each and every football club in the Illawarra and potentially long term in the country, to have a walking football division as well so that there is that full lifespan of soccer involvement with people with their clubs."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.