Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

A look back at the political life of Gordon Bradbery

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 16 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While he has served as Wollongong Lord Mayor for 13 years, Gordon Bradbery's first political tilt was in state politics.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.