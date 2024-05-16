A look back at the political life of Gordon Bradbery

While he has served as Wollongong Lord Mayor for 13 years, Gordon Bradbery's first political tilt was in state politics.
The Lord Mayor has decided not to contest the September council elections.
But before he was the Lord Mayor, Cr Bradbery was a Wollongong Uniting Church minister known for his jeans, jacket and pierced ear.
"The Uniting Church has always had a place for us radicals," Cr Bradbery said of the piercing in 2000.
"It wasn't to be confrontational. It's an issue of me being me."
He was also known for his left-leaning views, such as the decriminalisation of heroin.
"Christ said radical things and they crucified him. Perhaps I am following in his footsteps," he once said.
He also served as a chaplain for the police and the Rural Fire Service.
Perhaps the catalyst for his political life was his surprise sacking from the Wesley Uniting Church on the Mall in 2009.
The reason given was that the church reviewed all ministry leadership at 10 years and to extend beyond that was unusual.
It didn't sit well with the community, who pushed for the decision to be reversed and allow the "People's Padre" to stay on.
But the church didn't back down - his tenure with Wollongong's Church on the Mall was to be terminated at the end of 2010.
In 2010 the rumours started that he would run for the seat of Wollongong in state parliament, which came to pass at the 2011 election - where he stood against Labor incumbent Noreen Hay.
C Bradbery said the decision was fuelled by a desire to turn around Wollongong's tarnished reputation.
"There has been a continuous chain of disturbing revelations about the city's underbelly right up to the current ICAC inquiries," the then Rev Bradbery said. "It is time for change, time to stand up."
He pushed Ms Hay all the way in the March 2011 poll, only missing out on a state seat by 674 votes, smashing her 25.3 per cent margin to around 1 per cent.
"It's obvious that Wollongong can no longer be taken for granted. It's now vulnerable and I now expect Ms Hay to perform," he said.
"As a person who has never stood for public office before, I've achieved something beyond my wildest dreams."
Four months later, Cr Bradbery announced he'd run for Lord Mayor in the council elections, the first since going into administration due to the ICAC scandals.
"This election is vital for the image of Wollongong and its future civic governance," he said. "If Wollongong wants the same old, same old, that's up to the people of Wollongong.
"But what I hear is that people want a fresh start."
He was right - he landed the top job with more than one-third of the primary vote.
"To me, that's just a vote of confidence and I do thank and just acknowledge with gratitude that vote of confidence by the people of Wollongong," he said after claiming victory.
One of the biggest challenges he faced in his first term was the state government's planned amalgamation of Wollongong and Shellharbour councils in 2016.
That merger would see the likely removal of the Lord Mayor title and also see the public unable to make their choice - the new position was to be decided by a vote of councillors.
The government ultimately backtracked on all proposed council mergers.
In 2016, Cr Bradbery took another shot at the seat of Wollongong, after Ms Hay's decision to resign.
His main rival was Labor's Paul Scully, who won the seat with 58 per cent of the vote.
Cr Bradbery felt the city wouldn't see much of the promises Labor made during the campaign.
"As far as I'm concerned all the promises that were made by the Labor candidate won't come to a cracker, because they're not in government and they're not likely to be in government for another two-and-a-half years," he said.
At the 2017 council elections, he held off Labor's David Brown to keep the Lord Mayor's job, though the margin wasn't huge - 35.18 per cent of the vote compared to Labor's 27.40.
In 2021, a year after suffering a heart attack, Cr Bradbery decided to try for a Lord Mayoral threepeat.
"Put it like this - I'd rather die with my boots on," Cr Bradbery said.
"I'm not going to be ossifying in the back room of my house watching telly 24/7. I've got a lot yet to give. Yes, thank goodness for medical science but the doctors reassured me and I've spoken to my medical consultants - they said, 'yeah, well go for it'."
Cr Bradbery won, though the gap between him and Labor - this time represented by Tania Brown - was much tighter. He had 30.45 per cent the vote compared to Cr Brown's 28.63 per cent.
Now, with the council elections coming in September, Cr Bradbery decided he wasn't going for a fourth term - though said that ever-tightening margin over Labor wasn't a factor.
"I've got to be realistic," he said.
"I turned 73 last week and that means that if I stood again, that's another four-year term. So I'd be 77 going on 78, once I got through the next term of council.
"I want to be able to have some time to enjoy life before I get too much older."
