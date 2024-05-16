Who let the dogs out? Dapto Showgrounds ready to become puppy heaven

After what feels like years of rain, isn't it time to take your best friend to something special?
Woof-Fest will be held at Dapto Showground on Sunday, May 19, and is raising money for the Animal Welfare League Illawarra (AWLI).
The event is going to be very pet friendly, with competitions to see which dog is the most cuddly and whose prized pup can scoff down their doggy ice cream the quickest.
Other competitions include fancy dress and best in show and will be judged by the Illawarra Stingray's first grade team.
Woof-Fest is being run by Dogs in the Park, which holds events all around the coast and as far west as Orange and organiser Brad Hanns encourages people to come down to the festival.
"They're going to have a great experience of seeing something different that they've never seen before," Mr Hanns said.
"There's so much going on and the kids will have a ball, there's going to be characters running around as well ... it's a family fun day."
Events on the day include flyball demonstrations and the high-octane, seat-of-your-pants, whiplash-inducing dachshund races.
If you're worried your pooch has been getting a bit smelly with all the rain, do not worry, as McKinnon's Dog Wash will be at the festival to help you out.
"Hopefully they'll come and get their dog washed and the proceeds will go towards AWLI," Mr Hanns said.
For those of us who walk on two legs, there will be plenty to do with vintage cars, the fire brigade and plenty of food and drink stalls.
A kids zone will also be set up, where children can get their face painted, jump on the Scooby Doo jumping castle or eat fairy floss.
Woof-Fest begins on Sunday, May 19 at 10am at Dapto Showground, more details can be found here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.