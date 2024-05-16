Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Who let the dogs out? Dapto Showgrounds ready to become puppy heaven

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
May 16 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hanns with Shadow, border collie cross labrador while mascot Marshall looks on in the background. Picture by Robert Peet
Brad Hanns with Shadow, border collie cross labrador while mascot Marshall looks on in the background. Picture by Robert Peet

After what feels like years of rain, isn't it time to take your best friend to something special?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.