Steelworks to sculpture: Wollongong Art Gallery director steps down

As we arrive at Wollongong Art Gallery, outgoing director John Monteleone is in the vestibule with a staff member, using paper towels to mop up the wet floor.
After the wettest May on record for parts of the region, the art gallery is like many in the Illawarra mopping up after the constant wet weather.
Stepping down next month after 14 years as the director of the Wollongong Art Gallery, Mr Monteleone's own story is a typical one for the Illawarra.
Born in Italy, Mr Monteleone migrated as a child with his parents to Wollongong in the early 1960s.
After finishing school the young John worked in HR for what was then BHP in the "personnel department".
"When I was working there, my older brother was working there, my younger brother was working there, my dad was working there - we all worked at the steelworks."
While this experience may be a typical one in the Illawarra, his journey to becoming the art director of a major regional gallery is anything but, swapping the steelworks for an art education role with the NSW Education Department, before being appointed gallery director in 2009.
But it is this background that Mr Monteleone has brought to his term helming the art gallery, which has one of the largest collections of any regional gallery in Australia.
"I've always been interested in who we are, what's our story?"
This approach, telling Wollongong's story as part of a wider, Australian story of migration, without being parochial, informed the 2014 exhibition Generations.
First, second and third generation migrants from different ethnic communities were presented together, to highlight the evolving migrant experience. While comprising artists from around Australia, for Mr Monteleone, it was a way to tell the story of his hometown.
"It was our story in Wollongong."
But the role of a gallery director is not just to put on a great show. Particularly in a regional centre, enticing audiences through the doors and embedding shows into the community is essential to keeping the institution alive.
While the heydays of 30,000 people working at the steelworks may be long gone, with the university and hospital now some of the largest employers in the region, the gallery is required to be a place that welcomes a steelworker, university professor and a nurse.
Meeting this challenge, Mr Monteleone said the organisation had a mandate to make art viewing an accessible, engaging experience.
The gallery's Steel City Sound exhibition moved across the city's cultural communities, even recreating the former Oxford Tavern - a popular music venue on the corner of Corrimal and Crown Streets that closed in 2010 - in the gallery with a projector playing video of local bands on stage.
"I think our opening night, we had something like 1200-1300 people. It was massive," Mr Monteleone recalls.
"It brought in a different audience, it brought people that may have been interested in music, but not necessarily interested in visual art."
As part of opening up the gallery, Mr Monteleone says it becomes a space for difficult conversations to be had, ones that challenge the community alongside those that tell the community's stories.
"Art is a way to tell those stories in a way that breaks down barriers and makes it easier for people to engage and digest [ideas].
"Someone said once, gallery spaces are safe places for dangerous ideas."
Mr Monteleone cites that travelling exhibition Just Not Australian as creating space for challenging conversations. The exhibition included the short film Terror Nullius by artistic duo Soda_Jerk that after it was first commissioned by Melbourne's Ian Potter Cultural Trust was disowned by the foundation, calling it "UnAustralian".
But perhaps the most difficult conversation during Mr Monteleone's tenure was about the foundation of the gallery itself.
In 2022, it was revealed that the bequest that began the gallery's collection was donated by a former Nazi collaborator.
After initial investigations by former Wollongong councillor Michael Samaras were confirmed by an extensive research project conducted by Emeritus Professor Konrad Kwiet in partnership with the Sydney Jewish Museum and the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies, the gallery had to reckon with what to do with the artworks and the legacy left behind by Bob Srederas.
A plaque commemorating Mr Srederas was taken down and the paintings he donated, mostly modernist and impressionist paintings from some of Australia's most renowned artists, were put into storage.
While some called for the collection to be dissolved or sold off, Mr Monteleone said the works should be retained by the gallery, with additional information about their provenance whenever they are displayed.
"It's an opportunity to use it as a way to educate the community, to remind us that these things happened, and these were horrible things," he said.
"Keep the work, but when you show it, use it as an opportunity."
When Wollongong City Council was initially presented with the allegations by Mr Samaras, it did nothing, and it was only after the information was published nationally that steps were taken to address the allegations. Mr Monteleone said that Council ultimately took a "responsible path" by engaging with the NSW Jewish community.
"The worst thing you could do is have a knee jerk reaction, to hear the word Nazi and everything shuts down."
When a new director is appointed next month, Mr Monteleone said it will be an opportunity for the gallery and the community to have a fresh set of eyes telling the region's story.
"The new director may come in with a slightly different perspective and they may take the gallery in different directions, which will be great because every opportunity we have to change, evolve, move forward and have a different perspective is a good one," he said.
"You don't want to have one voice telling a story."
Mr Monteleone said this vision would be supported by the great team at the gallery and the growing collection, which now holds over 3000 items and has doubled in value during his tenure.
But for himself, Mr Monteleone will return to the studio he has built out the back of his home which he has barely touched for the last 20 years, but says he might pop in for an opening every now and then.
"It's just getting my hands dirty and having some fun with it."
