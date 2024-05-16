Oh c'mon weather gods, let there be football this weekend

Get ready Illawarra football fans, because a full weekend of Illawarra Premier League is set to return to a ground near you.
After rain delays that caused a number of games to be postponed, the blue skies have returned (hopefully) and six games look set to go ahead.
Don't forget the District League, the Illawarra Women's Premier League, as well as the Wolves and the Stingrays are in action, too.
Have you met the latest three Illawarra footballers to don the green and gold; learnt Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby's next career move; and know how Sydney Fc goes into the do-or-die game against the Mariners this weekend?
Head to the sports homepage, download the Mercury app, or join or dedicated WhatsApp football channel to keep up-to-date with everything the round ball game has to offer in the Illawarra this weekend.
