Dozens gather near Wollongong station to remember Ray

Raymond McCormack was a quiet man but he did not go unnoticed, as evidenced by the scores of people who showed up on Thursday evening to a vigil in his honour.
While recollections of his love of ice cream, egg sandwiches, and peace and quiet drew laughs, there were tears, too, as people reflected on a life lost prematurely.
Mr McCormack was allegedly murdered in the Wollongong train station stairwell where he slept. He was 68.
As the crowd beside the stairwell grew, Josh Hammann, a senior leader at the Lighthouse church, described Mr McCormack as "a neighbour, a kind soul, a gentle man".
Mr Hammann said he was also a teacher, who taught him to be kinder, more patient and appreciate what he had in life.
Carol Ramsey had known Mr McCormack for 25 to 30 years, having first met him when he started attending the same church.
The pair quickly became friends because he thought deeply about faith, life, and the Bible, and asked considered questions.
Ms Ramsey recalled their long conversations when she stopped to get petrol at the service station where he worked, leaving her husband in the car wondering where she was.
Her relationship with Mr McCormack continued in her work with Lighthouse's community kitchen and she said he would never take more than he needed in the moment.
He was known to borrow people's phones to call his father and check in on him.
Ms Ramsey said she was "humbled by him all the time", describing him as a polite and respectful man who would always ask how she and her family were going.
Zane Herrera from Lighthouse shared a story about how Mr McCormack would always ask when the meal was on, and he would respond with the same time.
Until one day, when Mr Herrera decided to give him the wrong answer - to which Mr McCormack responded with a rare laugh and a smile.
Street Side Medics volunteer Bianca Vergouw remembered how Mr McCormack would ask when they were going and help them pack up each week - she suspected to get them on their way quicker.
Cath Blakey, a Wollongong councillor and nearby resident, said she was sickened to learn of what allegedly happened to Mr McCormack but the turnout at the vigil in recognition of his humanity was heartening.
Wollongong Homeless Hub and Housing Services worked with Mr McCormack for a long time and its chief executive officer Mandy Booker said she was grateful the community had come together at such a time.
As the vigil drew to a close, the crowd bowed their heads for a minute of silent reflection before a song titled Never Walk Alone played.
Mr Hammann noted Mr McCormack was often found walking around town but, "as we look around tonight, Ray never walked alone".
Fittingly, those gathered were invited to enjoy an ice cream and an egg sandwich as they shared their memories of Mr McCormack.
