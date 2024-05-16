Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama bracing for Illawarra rugby's toughest test - a clash with Shoalhaven

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 17 2024 - 9:04am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama coach James Patrick is looking forward to locking horns with Illawarra rugby premiers Shoalhaven on Saturday, May 18. Picture by Anna Warr
Kiama coach James Patrick is looking forward to locking horns with Illawarra rugby premiers Shoalhaven on Saturday, May 18. Picture by Anna Warr

The showdown against reigning back-to-back Illawarra rugby union champions Shoalhaven has been marked on Kiama coach James Patrick's calendar since the start of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.