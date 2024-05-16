Kiama bracing for Illawarra rugby's toughest test - a clash with Shoalhaven

The showdown against reigning back-to-back Illawarra rugby union champions Shoalhaven has been marked on Kiama coach James Patrick's calendar since the start of the season.
Patrick has always refused to get too carried away with his ladder-leading Cows good start to season 2024, stating time and again Kiama have yet to be challenged against the best team in the competition.
The Kiama coach has told this reporter numerous times he would only know how well his team were travelling and if they were capable of mounting a serious title challenge, after playing Will Miller's all-conquering Shoalhaven.
Well Patrick and his chargers get that chance on Saturday when Shoalhaven comes to Kiama Rugby Park
It's a challenge Patrick is excited for, albeit both teams head into the mouth-watering showdown in not the best of circumstances.
Kiama has not played for two weeks, while Shoalhaven hasn't played for three weeks because of the big wet and University having pulled out of the first-grade competition.
KIama have only played three times, winning all games, heading into their round six showdown against the Shoals, who themselves have managed to play only two games all year.
It goes without saying that both teams could be a bit rusty on Saturday, something Patrick was happy to concede to the Mercury.
"That might be the case because of the lack of rugby but I'm sure of one thing, I'm looking forward to the test Shoalhaven will give us," the Kiama coach said.
"To test ourselves against the premiers is something I've been waiting for. They've been the benchmark for a long time. We will know after Saturday where we are at.
"Obviously it would have been better for both teams if we had a bit of continuity in terms of games played this season, but we can't control that now, we just have to get on with the job and do our best."
Kiama's best so far has seen them string wins against Tech Waratahs, Shamrocks and a last-start win over Campbelltown on April 27.
Shoalhaven's last game this season on the other hand was a win over Campbelltown on April 20, which came following a tough first-round thrilling win over the Woonona Shamrocks.
"I know our boys are happy to be back playing and I'm sure that will be the case for Shoals as well," Patrick said.
"It's hard to keep people motivated when you don't play often. With interrupted weather, we sort of haven't been able to train as much and the preparation hasn't been ideal but in saying that I don't think anybody else has had good preparation as well.
"But I was at the ground the other day and it is drying up nicely so I expect a pretty fast game. As to the quality of the game, time will tell."
In the other round six fixtures on Saturday, Campbelltown hosts Tech Waratahs and the Shamrocks play Bowral at Ocean Park.
