'You will be dead': Woman allegedly detained and robbed in Koonawarra

A Koonawarra mum was involved in detaining a woman for hours and threatened her life if she didn't transfer her vehicle's registration over to her name, police allege.
Hollie Rizzotto wiped away tears after being granted bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
The 33-year-old is yet to enter pleas to take or detain in company with intent to obtain an advantage while occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated robbery, and possessing a prohibited drug.
The alleged victim, a 26-year-old woman, arranged to go to Rizzotto's home on Monday evening to sell items she advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Rizzotto allegedly invited the woman inside and was in the loungeroom for a short time before Kayleen Merrett arrived.
Court papers state the complainant previously dated Merrett's younger brother, who had been charged with domestic violence offences against the complainant earlier this week.
Police will allege Merrett said she was going to "take out the rubbish" and left, before returning with an unidentified woman, who grabbed the alleged victim by the hair and punched her in the face.
The unidentified woman allegedly continued when the complainant fell to the ground, kicking her abdomen and punching her head.
Police allege Merrett asked the woman to stop assaulting the complainant after five minutes, before Merrett said: "You're lucky I didn't kill you, I want you dead."
Rizzotto allegedly threatened the woman to transfer her Mitsubishi Lancer's registration into her name otherwise she will put her in the boot and "you will be dead".
Merrett and Rizzotto allegedly left the room with the woman's mobile phone and changed the password on her Service NSW app and transferred the registration over - while the unidentified woman allegedly stared at the complainant for over an hour and a half.
Rizzotto allegedly printed a receipt-type document and demanded the complainant sign it, to which she complied with out of fear of "being killed".
Hours later at 4.20am, Merrett and the unidentified woman drove the complainant to a 7-Eleven, before dropping her at Dapto Railway Station where she contacted a friend to pick her up.
The woman disclosed the incident to her mother and police arrived at her home that morning, noticing bruising, redness, and swelling to her face.
She was taken to Shellharbour Hospital. The woman later told police she was too scared to leave Rizzotto's home out of fear of a further attack.
Meanwhile, checks showed the Mitsubishi's registration was in Rizzotto's name. She and Merrett were arrested in Koonawarra, with the vehicle and a small bag of meth allegedly seized.
Defence lawyer Harry Lollback argued the case against his client was weak with the police facts presenting "an illogical view of events".
He said there was no action constituting the complainant had been detained and that the vehicle had been transferred to Rizzotto with her consent.
Magistrate Scott Nash agreed there was a "question mark as to whether the conduct constitutes a detain".
"It would be quite a brazen act to transfer that property knowing that it is recorded in the NSW Service systems," he added.
Police prosecutor Ashley Jacob opposed bail, noting the offences are serious, aggravated by Rizzotto serving a community corrections order for a break-in.
The magistrate was satisfied risks to the community's safety could be mitigated by a set of strict bail conditions, including that Rizzotto abide by a curfew and report to police three times per week.
She will return to court at a later date.
