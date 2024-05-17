Hundreds of pothole complaints as Illawarra roads riddled with issues

Hundreds of potholes across the Illawarra has led to a three fold increase in complaints to Wollongong City Council after floods has wrecked the region's roads.
Wollongong City Council says they received 340 requests about road damage in April 2024, three times more than the average and the Shellharbour City Council closed Bass Point Reserve on Thursday, May 16, for repairs.
Alana Wood is an Albion Park resident and says she will sometimes try to avoid roads she knows have potholes on them but was shocked when she drove on Calderwood Road on Wednesday, May 15.
"Sometimes I avoid it and go the long way through Calderwood itself but I thought, as I knew they'd filled holes relatively recently (poorly, and hand-rolled flat I may add), that I'd go that way instead," Ms Wood said.
"Big mistake, road's a mess, holes are large and deep.
"If you don't want to hit them you need to swerve and it's just a recipe for disaster ... There's no warning signs, speed is still 80, it makes me feel quite sick thinking about what could happen."
A spokesperson for the Wollongong City Council says the recent wet weather has been the cause behind the potholes.
"Right now, we're prioritising emergency works to restore Council's damaged infrastructure and roads," they said.
"We identify potholes through a mix of proactive patrols of our roads, and community feedback ... We encourage residents to help us keep roads, footpaths, and cycleways in good shape by letting us know early if you see a problem."
After a pothole is reported, we add it to our list of prioritised works so that repairs can be completed.
"We will repair the road as soon as we can, but depending on our priority of other road work and the weather it may take some time."
The Wollongong LGA contains more than 1000 kilometres of road which is maintained by the council while Shellharbour's council maintains a 371 kilometre road network.
A Shellharbour City Council spokesperson says they are "continually assessing damaged areas and prioritising repair work".
"Significant rain has an immediate impact on roads and we ask drivers to slow down, be mindful of the conditions and drive accordingly," they said.
"Fortunately, we've had some good weather this week and Council appreciates the care motorists have been taking when passing our road works crews, who have been very busy patching the road network all week."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.