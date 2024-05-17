Albion Park out to stun Group Seven premiers Gerringong Lions once again

Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles had little to celebrate on the field last season in a year where the club celebrated 100 years in the Group Seven rugby league competition,
Though one of the Eagles most memorable on-field moments was their first win of the season when they stunned Group Seven heavyweights Gerringong Lions.
That upset 36-32 win on May 21, 2023 at Centenary Field ended the Lions, who would go on to win the grand final at the end of the season, six-game winning streak.
On Sunday, almost a year to the date, Albion Park will again play the Lions at Centenary Field.
And should the Jason Hooper-coached Eagles again beat Gerringong, they will end the defending champions' four-game winning start to the season and in the process pick up their third win from five outings.
The Eagles are a much improved side this season under the guidance of Hooper and assistant-coach Josh White.
Former Canberra Raiders centre Brad Morkos has been a revelation for the Park, so has lock Joshua Sainsbury, who leads the voting for the Michael Cronin Medal, awarded to the first-grade player of the year.
The fifth-placed Park though will have their work cut out against Scott Stewart's high-flying Lions.
Gerringong head into the round seven showdown in hot form following wins over Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, Stingrays, Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs and Jamberoo.
Stewart said after the Lions' last-start win over the Superoos that his Lions were doing the little things right but were still not playing their best football.
That's an ominous sign for opposition sides given their coach feels Gerringong will only improve over the coming weeks.
In the other fixtures on Sunday, Milton-Ulladuulla Bulldogs take on Stingrays at Bill Andriske Oval, Warilla-Lake South Gorillas battle Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Cec Glenholmes Oval and Shellharbour Sharks play Kiama Knights at Ron Costello Oval.
Meanwhile, round seven kicks off on Saturday with Jamberoo looking to secure their first win of the season, hosting Nowra at Kevin Walsh Oval.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.