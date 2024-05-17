Wollongong library book decades overdue is returned - with no late fees

When it comes to overdue books it's hard to beat one returned more than 50 years late.
And the borrower didn't have to pay a cent in late fees because Wollongong City Council doesn't charge for overdue books; they just want them returned.
Though at times a replacement fee for a lost book, DVD or CD may be charged.
That long overdue book was Dorothy Cray's Mirror on the Wall, which was due back in May 1971 but was finally returned in October last year.
"At the end of the day, we just want our library books and other items to come back so that we can lend them again to someone new," said council's Manager Libraries and Community Facilities, Sarah Taylor.
"If you've forgotten to return a library book, or another library item such as a DVD, CD, or audiobook, this is your gentle reminder that now's the time to return it to your local library.
"All of our libraries also have after-hours return chutes, so you don't even need to come into the library to drop off your overdue item."
The reminder comes on the back of the council's updating of its across-the-board fines policy, which does not include libraries.
A council spokesperson said they chased up overdue books by sending reminder emails, mailing letters to those without email addresses and through pop-up notifications in the Wollongong City Libraries app.
"In 2023, we loaned a total of 969,173 physical items," the spokesperson said.
"Of this number there were an estimated 2223 long overdue or lost items - this number includes books, CDs, DVDs and other borrowed library items.
"The good news is that majority of our borrowers return library items on time, and we often keep multiple copies of items in our collection. If an item is lost there are other copies available to be borrowed."
The spokesperson said there was a "lost item rate" of around 1000 items annually, with an estimated replacement value of $10,000.
"This amount is less than one per cent of our library budget for purchasing books," the spokesperson said.
"It's also important to note that not all lost items are directly replaced as we make that decision based on a number of factors, including library member demand.
"When we have sufficient demand for a lost library item, we may replace it. Replacement is subject to current availability and date of publication.
"If it's appropriate, we may charge customers for the replacement of the lost item."
