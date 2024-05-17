Two people rushed to hospital after crash closes Princes Highway in Bulli

There was traffic chaos around the Princes Highway in Bulli following a two-car crash that left the road closed for some time.
The crash occurred on the highway, at Park Road, just after 9am on Friday, May 17, and it left a man and a woman injured.
Emergency services rushed to the scene, with paramedics treating a woman aged in her 20s for chest injuries and a male in his 50s for leg injuries.
Both patients were taken to Wollongong Hospital for further treatment.
During the highway's closure southbound motorists are being diverted through Park Road, Franklin Avenue, Campbell Street to rejoin Princes Highway or Memorial Drive.
Northbound motorists were also affected by the crash, with drivers taking side streets to avoid the area.
More to come.
