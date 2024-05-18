Kiama council's legal bill doubles to more than $4 million

Kiama Council has had to stump up more than $4 million in legal costs already this financial year, according to business papers.
It's a big jump from last financial year's legal bill of $1.7 million.
That figure includes appeals over refused development applications and the Supreme Court proceedings launched by Cr Karen Renkema-Lang after being censured last year.
The $4.7 million figure is for the financial year to March 2024, which means it could increase in the coming months.
But Mayor Neil Reilly said the "unusually big" amount would not result in other projects being unfunded as the council looks to pay the legal bills.
"The [legal] budget is spread over a number of different areas," Cr Reilly said.
"Just the sheer volume of it scares me with regard to it exceeding our budgetary limitations.
"But we are adequately covered. In the grand scheme of things, $4.7 million is not going to cripple council. We will make allowances to [pay] that, but it's not going to impact any other services that we provide."
A large chunk of the bill is taken up with $3.2 million to defend Federal Court proceedings from developer Nicolas Daoud over his plans for the site in Akuna Street.
There were plans to place an Aldi supermarket and an apartment block at the site but the council's proposed sale of the site to Mr Daoud fell through in 2018 when conditions on the sale weren't met.
Rival developer Eddy Haddad is now looking to build a residential-commercial centre on the site.
The council has also had to spend $176,000 defending matters brought by ex-barrister Michael Joseph.
Also, more than $100,000 has been spent in the Cr Karen Renkema-Lang case, after the council had censured her for "improper or unethical" behaviour.
Cr Reilly didn't believe the increase in court cases was brought about by people smelling 'blood in the water' due to the council's tough financial straits.
"I don't have that sort of a feeling," he said.
"I think that we just live in very litigious times. It seems to me that so many things could be sorted out in a face-to-face situation have resulted in going to court."
The rising number of legal cases have led to councillors in meetings where a development application is being discussed expressing concern about what might happen if it is refused and the developer launches legal action.
Cr Reilly said that cannot be a consideration in assessing applications that go before the council.
"I think that, when we're making a determination on a development application or a planning proposal, we do it on the basis of that proposal," he said.
"In our spectrum of things that we need to take into consideration, going to court is not one of them.
The thing is either 'fit to proceed or not.' We really don't take the threat of court action into consideration.
"I think that we have to be true to ourselves and true to the planning framework, not the fear of going to court, otherwise we would have planning outcomes that are not good and against our planning framework."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.