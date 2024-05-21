Injured on the job? We are here to help Advertising Feature

Have you suffered an injury at work? If so, it's essential to know what you're entitled to.



However, it is not always easy to get what you deserve. RMB Lawyers has a team of 10 lawyers who specialise in this area of law.



The legal system can be scary and confusing when it comes to compensation claims, but the RMB Lawyers team has accredited specialist compensation lawyers who can make sure you receive the compensation you are entitled to.

Late claims

The formal claim for workers' compensation benefits is required to be made within six months of the injury occurring.



A claim can be made after that period, but the insurer needs to be convinced that the delay was due to an error, ignorance of the six-month period, or other reasonable excuse.

Treatment expenses

Even for accepted claims, disputes can arise as to whether or not a specific type of treatment is "reasonably necessary."



Any treatment must be approved by the insurer before it is performed. Otherwise, the insurer can refuse to reimburse the cost of it.

Approval of treatment expenses involves obtaining sufficient medical evidence to prove that the treatment is reasonably necessary, that it is related to the injury suffered in the accident, and is likely to improve the workers health towards a return to work.

Capacity to earn

Once an injured worker is certified fit for some duties, the insurer may perform a "work capacity decision", where they decide what the worker could theoretically earn, despite their injuries.

The current law allows the insurer to decide this, even if the job is not readily available in the worker's immediate job market.



This is a big disadvantage to injured workers who live in regional or remote areas where the job market is limited.

Impairment level

In order for an injured worker to have an entitlement to compensation for permanent impairment compensation, they are required to have a level of "whole person impairment" greater than 10 per cent.

This assessment must be performed by an accredited specialist under specific guidelines, often different to assessments by doctors.



These medical disputes are usually referred to a Medical Assessor appointed by the Personal Injury Commission.



Did you know?

A claim for compensation can cover:



Weekly benefits



Reasonably necessary treatment and medical expenses



Impairment compensation



