Inside Wollongong's first respite centre for children with a disability

A dream of a decade has come true with the official opening of a new short-term accommodation centre for children with disability, the first of its kind for the region.
The Disability Trust's Nanga Mai - meaning 'dream' in Dharawal language - in Dapto provides a place of respite for children with disability and their families.
Available to children aged five to 18, the centre includes multiple bedrooms, fully accessible bathrooms and a kitchen, a lounge room, a gaming area, an outdoors courtyard, and a sensory room full of colourful lamps, furry cushions, and toys.
Centre manager Jasmine Campbell said the sensory room was a particular hit with the kids who had already stayed at Nanga Mai, which welcomed its first guests at the beginning of 2024.
Ms Campbell said children could stay there for as little as two hours or as long as weeks.
The centre provided respite for parents and carers, she said, but was also a place "for the child too, to go somewhere where they can have a fun time".
"The kids have had a ball," Ms Campbell said.
Staff are specially trained and look after children on a one-to-one or one-to-two basis, depending on their needs.
Ms Campbell said a little girl with highly complex needs had stayed at the centre already and the staff underwent comprehensive training so they could support her.
She described the staff as "really incredible" and passionate about supporting children and families.
Local mother Joanne Jones is thrilled with the prospect of her son Charlie being able to stay at Nanga Mai.
The decision was a tough one, she said, heavy with parental guilt, but things had gotten progressively difficult in the past two years and the family was burnt out.
However, Ms Jones said they now felt like they had time to breathe and be more rested as parents and caregivers.
"We were blown away with how 'home away from home' it was and immediately felt calm and happy with Charlie going there," Ms Jones said.
The centre is the result of the combined visions of former longtime chief executive officer Margaret Bowen and Friends of the Disability Trust.
Ten years ago, Ms Bowen had the idea of building a paediatric therapy centre, while Friends of the Disability Trust thought a respite centre for children would be a good addition to the region.
The latter had funded a number of buses for the organisation but began to look for something larger and more meaningful to contribute.
"It was a pie in the sky dream when we first talked about it," Daniel Norris from Friends of the Disability Trust said.
But after numerous charity events the group were able to raise $600,000 and then the state government came on board and provided another $600,000, accelerating the long-term project and helping bring it to fruition.
Carol Berry, the CEO of The Disability Trust, said she was "incredibly proud" to open the centre.
"We've got the beautifully built environment here but what brings it to life is the care and support and passion and commitment of staff," Ms Berry said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.