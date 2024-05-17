What you need to know about the Frat Club's Castagne Day

You might notice the pleasant aroma of freshly roasted chestnuts this Sunday.
The celebrations are part of Castagne Day and will begin at 10am on Sunday, May 19.
The Fraternity Club at Fairy Meadow will be hosting the event which has become the biggest day of their year according to club director Dario Trevisi.
"It started off small and it gets bigger and bigger each year ... everyone looks forward to it," Mr Trevisi said.
"It just such a great day to be at a venue such as the Fraternity Club and that children, their parents and their grandparents and sometimes their great grandparents can be all together enjoying the festivities."
Castagne Day marks the beginning of the nut season in Italy and pays tribute to the survivors of World War II who made bread using chestnuts.
Entry to the Fraternity Club will be free on the day and with a "delightful lineup of activities" according to a organisers.
The classic chestnut roasting will of course be at the club for patrons to savour.
If chestnuts aren't to your liking there will also be plenty of food and market stalls to satisfy whatever you are craving.
For the kids, there will be face painting and rides to enjoy with the option to buy an unlimited rides ticket so the youngest among us can really go wild.
Mr Trevisi encourages people to get involved in the community day which can sometimes see more than 6000 people attend.
"It's a real community thing and this something that we hate to see missing in this day and age," he said.
"It's really important that the past cultural events that we had, we continue into the future.
"To me, if you forget about your past, your future is pretty bleak."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.