Thank you SES Illawarra volunteers 'you saved my house twice'

Tales from the floodwaters that ravaged the Illawarra this year have been told as SES crews paused for reflection.
As the sunshine drew lunchtime crowds to Crown Street Mall in Wollongong on Friday, May 17, SES volunteers hauled their flood rescue boat in.
There was no flood, not even rain for once, SES volunteers were there to let the community scrawl words of thanks in black texta across their boat.
And scrawl they did. Words of thanks, appreciation and love quickly filled the boat.
"You saved my house twice" and "thank you for saving my husband one rainy day, much appreciated" were among the messages.
"Thanks so much, what would we do without you" one person wrote, there was also a message from the Saunders and Boyd families who said "you're so appreciated in our community".
Even Crown Street Mall's security go in on the act writing: "Bunch of legends, love mall security"
Three-year-old Alfie Harris from Woonona was among those to sign the boat, he wrote his name in black texta.
The initiative was held ahead of National Volunteer Week, from May 20-26, SES' Keiran Spillane said.
"We're asking people to come and sign the boat just to show their support of the volunteers who are out every weekend, every nighttime taking those calls and helping people out," he said.
SES crews at Wollongong, Dapto, Shellharbour and Kiama have been there every time floodwaters hit the Illawarra this year.
On April 6 when 250 millimetres of rain fell in just 24 hours they were there as residents ran for lives as cars floated down streets threatening to knock them off their feet.
SES crews helped as a frantic mother passed her infant children across floodwaters to be rescued, and they were also there for the massive clean-up operation that day and in the stormy weather ever since.
During the past year 1400 volunteers in the south-eastern zone of NSW, which includes the Illawarra, have responded to 5600 calls for help from the community.
The flood rescue boat will stay at the Dapto Unit for some time before the panels are carefully removed so the signatures can be put on permanent display.
