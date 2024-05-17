Bellambi's Buckaroo Leatherworks hosts can't-miss Creative Dialogues

Those looking to break into the creative industries won't want to miss the day of workshops and panels being held by Creative Dialogues.
Previously held in Port Kembla, this edition of the free event series is titled Connecting through Art, Music and Conversation and will take place on Saturday, May 18, at Buckaroo Leatherworks in Bellambi.
Most of the workshops which are being held have already been fully booked but the three panels being held will be open to everyone.
The day will finish with live music curated by Stranded Recording Studios.
Wollongong City Council's City and Culture Manager Sofia Gibson says the program isn't just for local creators.
"The aim of the program is to really provide information to both makers and creatives in the creative and cultural arts space and the local community to find out things about the arts they might not know," Ms Gibson said.
The three panels at Creative Dialogues include one on cultural safe practice in the arts, shameless self-promotion for creative types and emerging tech and arts.
Ms Gibson says the panel on culturally safe practices is important for all creatives.
"It's about culturally safe practices that might be around cultural protocols that you may need to take into account when you're working with different artists or creatives," she said.
"It might be about making sure the artist is safe and feeling safe in that space.
"So it's quite an interesting and timely panel."
The panel will feature Adriana Mhanga Lear, Kirli Saunders OAM, Aneshka Mora and Alinta Maguire who all have different backgrounds in the arts.
"It's bringing in that deep conversation and also with people who are practising artists so they can talk from the intellectual through to the personal in that conversation."
Getting it Right? Decoloniality and Culturally Safe Practice in the Arts will be the first panel of the day and begins at 2pm on Saturday, May 18.
