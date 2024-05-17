Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Shellharbour councillors say they were told no job cuts in restructure

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 17 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Labor councillors Rob Petreski and Maree Duffy-Moon. Picture by Robert Peet.
Shellharbour Labor councillors Rob Petreski and Maree Duffy-Moon. Picture by Robert Peet.

Shellharbour's Labor councillors say they were told there would be no job cuts before they approved a controversial restructure of the city council where eight people have lost their jobs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.