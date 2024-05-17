Shellharbour councillors say they were told no job cuts in restructure

Shellharbour's Labor councillors say they were told there would be no job cuts before they approved a controversial restructure of the city council where eight people have lost their jobs.
Shellharbour City Council and the employees' United Services Union are in dispute about the restructure, under which eight long-term staff have been told they are no longer needed.
The USU says this includes all the council's youth workers and has warned services may need to be cut.
Councillors were briefed on the restructure, which was orchestrated by CEO Mike Archer, on February 13, 2023, before they unanimously endorsed it at the council meeting of April 18.
Mr Archer's report to the council did not mention job losses but it did state the shakeup would be done in accordance with two particular sections of the state Award.
These are sections that deal with termination of employment and redundancies, but the report directly mentioned only "workplace change".
Labor councillors Rob Petreski, Maree Duffy-Moon, Lou Stefanoski and Moira Hamilton have now said they were told there would be no cuts to jobs or services at that briefing - which was confidential.
"We asked a number of questions at a councillor briefing on this matter and were assured there would be no cuts to staff or services by the proposed restructure," they said in a joint statement.
"It's important to clarify that our endorsement was based on those conditions being met."
Their statement puts pressure on Mr Archer to explain why the councillors think they were told no jobs would be cut - and a year later he proceeded to cut them.
He and the council have refused to comment on the restructure until after the matter is heard in the NSW Industrial Relations Commission next Tuesday.
The Labor councillors are also angry about an $18,000 pay rise granted to Mr Archer last November, on top of his $360,000 salary.
This did not come after a formal review but was passed in a council meeting on a motion from Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh, supported by the five independent councillors including Mayor Chris Homer.
The Labor councillor voted against it.
"This raises serious questions about due process, integrity, and transparency," their joint statement said.
"As representatives of the community, we have a responsibility to ensure that decisions made by the council are fair, transparent, and in the best interests of Shellharbour residents.
"Any actions that deviate from these principles undermine public trust."
The Labor councillors urged "all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue to address concerns and ensure fairness and transparency throughout this process" of the restructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.