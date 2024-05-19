Every person's heritage and cultural background is an intrinsic part of who they are - that doesn't change as they age.
It is for this reason ITSOWEL - Aged and Community Services (originally known as Italian Social Welfare Organisation of Wollongong) delivers a range of culturally and linguistically appropriate aged care services.
The non-for-profit community organisation with registered charity status, has been supporting people in the Illawarra for over 40 years. It was founded to support the Italian speaking immigrants who had settled in the area by helping them adjust in their new country.
Executive officer Giovanna Cardamone said over the last 20 years ITSOWEL has expanded and developed into a medium sized aged care provider that delivers inclusive aged care services not only to the ageing Italian community but to all Australians.
"Our Italian heritage has helped to create a model of care for all Australians regardless of their diversity which helps them feel supported at home and in the community," Ms Cardamone said. "This heritage is embraced by all staff, who engage with people, listen to each other, build quality relationships and celebrate life with older people. This strong focus on person centred care empowers older people to maintain independence and quality of life."
ITSOWEL's services include home care packages, social support group activities, allied health services, entry level home care services, wellbeing activities, information and support in accessing aged care.
The organisation is committed to the delivery of quality care and strongly believes that as a medium sized aged care provider the delivery of care and support makes the experience more personal.
"In August 2023 ITSOWEL underwent a quality review by the Aged Care Quality Commission and received a 100 per cent performance report with full compliance against all of the Aged Care Standards," Ms Cardamone said.
ITSOWEL's social support groups are highly in demand. The groups are a great place to make new friends, connect with old friends, share a meal, engage in wellbeing activities, stay active and enjoy life.
These groups are supported by a team member and dedicated volunteers.
"Anyone is welcome to volunteer and we are always searching for more volunteers to join this team," Ms Cardamone said.
Find out more at itsowel.com.au or phone 4228 8222.
Volunteers are vital in supporting our communities and helping those in need in a challenging economic climate.
This National Volunteer Week (May 20-26), Volunteering Australia is showcasing the benefits and flexibility of volunteering and highlighting the fact there's a volunteer role for everyone.
Kylie Gilbert is a 41-year-old volunteer at Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, where she combines her love of animals with giving back to the community.
"I first signed up to be a foster carer back in November last year. I had been going through a few health issues and work from home, which can sometimes get a bit lonely," she said.
"So I thought fostering through Sydney Dogs and Cats Home would be a great way to bring some joy into my life and take my mind off my health concerns while at the same time helping some animals in need.
"I thought volunteering at the shelter would be a great way to meet people and have a bit more interaction with others as working from home, you can feel a bit cut off while helping a good cause and feeling like you are giving something back.
"I was intrigued to know more about how the whole process of getting animals in, fostering them out and finally adopting them worked."
The ongoing impacts of the cost-of-living crisis have seen an increase in unmet demand for volunteers in sectors traditionally supported by the volunteering community.
Volunteering Australia's latest national data revealed a quarter (26 per cent) of young people said they don't volunteer due to financial reasons, while just over half (54 per cent) of volunteers said they had incurred out-of-pocket expenses from volunteering.
Formal volunteering, where people volunteer through organisations, has gradually declined over the past 10 years but is still highest among people aged 40-54.
Informal volunteering, where people volunteer directly in the community, is significantly more common among people aged 25-39, and online - or remote - volunteer rates have continued to grow in recent years.
The latest data also reveals the proportion of people in Australia engaging in online volunteering has increased by 21 percentage points, highlighting the adaptability of volunteers in embracing new modes of engagement.
For some volunteers, like 12-year-old Cassie (surname withheld) from Warrnambool, volunteering is in the blood, so to speak.
"My great-grandma, my grandma and my mum have all volunteered for the Australian Red Cross, so I had to get involved to carry on the family tradition," she said.
"I love it when the tables are empty after a day of fundraising and to know that money has been raised for a good cause. You get to meet so many interesting and funny people.
"I enjoy spending quality time with my family. Lots of my friends love anything crafty, and you get to do this a lot when volunteering."
CEO of Volunteering Australia Mark Pearce said that this year's National Volunteer Week theme, 'Something for Everyone', highlighted the abundance of new opportunities for people to participate and contribute to change despite the challenges.
"There is a diverse array of opportunities for people in Australia to volunteer within their community alongside something they're already passionate about," Mr Pearce said.
"Problems in community are best addressed in community, and volunteers are a big part of that. People in Australia volunteer for a wide variety of organisations, from sport and recreation (25 per cent) to environment (7 per cent) and animal welfare (5 per cent).
"Getting involved in volunteering can be as simple as sharing your expertise and interests, helping out in your local community, or drawing on your lived experience to support others. There really is a volunteer role for everyone."
During National Volunteer Week, Volunteering Australia encourages all people who've thought about volunteering to take the leap and know that there's a volunteer role for everyone.
For more information, visit volunteeringaustralia.org.
Every night, many children in NSW need the security of a foster home.
That is why MacKillop Family Services (MacKillop) is looking to recruit more foster carers at the Wollongong Volunteering Expo at Wollongong Town Hall on Wednesday, May 22.
Volunteers are the backbone of the community and MacKillop's team will be on the ground, talking to visitors attending the Volunteering Expo about the critical shortage of foster carers in the region.
Tamena Yarak, MacKillop's regional manager in Illawarra Shoalhaven, says in some regions in NSW, foster care enquiry numbers have fallen by close to 50 per cent.
"We know that other agencies are dealing with a similar decline. The bottom line is fewer carers becoming authorised means not enough homes for children and young people who need safety and security," Tamena said.
"Our existing foster carers are amazing and many of them are increasing the numbers of children they look after or continue to care for children when they would have expected to retire.
"Looking after children who cannot live safely with their own families is not just someone else's responsibility, we all have a part to play.
"In the most extreme cases, children risk being placed in short-term placements, forced to leave their community or moved into staff-run residential care homes."
There are many different types of foster care including: emergency care, part-time care, long-term care and guardianship in NSW.
Prospective foster carers often start with emergency or respite care and work their way to becoming long-term carers or guardians.
Foster carers come from all walks of life and from every culture and religion. They can be single, married, in same sex relationships, work, be retired or study, have children of their own or not.
The most important thing is that they want to give a child or young person safety and security.
"If it's something you've thought about, we implore you to contact us to find out more," Tamena said.
"In addition to training before you start as a carer, we offer a range of wraparound support services, including counselling, therapeutic interventions, and financial assistance to cover day-to-day expenses."
Come meet the team from MacKillop Family Services at the Wollongong Volunteering Expo on May 22 and learn how you can become a foster carer.
For further information you can also visit the MacKillop Family Services website by going to mackillop.org.au or give them a call on 1300 791 677.
By providing a stable home through foster care, you can help give children and young people a brighter future.