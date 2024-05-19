Volunteering Australia wants you to know a purr-fect volunteer role exists Advertising Feature

Kylie Gilbert's role at Sydney Dogs and Cats Home is a purr-fect example of the variety, abundance and benefits volunteering in a community can provide. Picture supplied

Volunteers are vital in supporting our communities and helping those in need in a challenging economic climate.

This National Volunteer Week (May 20-26), Volunteering Australia is showcasing the benefits and flexibility of volunteering and highlighting the fact there's a volunteer role for everyone.

Kylie Gilbert is a 41-year-old volunteer at Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, where she combines her love of animals with giving back to the community.

"I first signed up to be a foster carer back in November last year. I had been going through a few health issues and work from home, which can sometimes get a bit lonely," she said.

"So I thought fostering through Sydney Dogs and Cats Home would be a great way to bring some joy into my life and take my mind off my health concerns while at the same time helping some animals in need.

"I thought volunteering at the shelter would be a great way to meet people and have a bit more interaction with others as working from home, you can feel a bit cut off while helping a good cause and feeling like you are giving something back.

"I was intrigued to know more about how the whole process of getting animals in, fostering them out and finally adopting them worked."

The ongoing impacts of the cost-of-living crisis have seen an increase in unmet demand for volunteers in sectors traditionally supported by the volunteering community.

Volunteering Australia's latest national data revealed a quarter (26 per cent) of young people said they don't volunteer due to financial reasons, while just over half (54 per cent) of volunteers said they had incurred out-of-pocket expenses from volunteering.

Formal volunteering, where people volunteer through organisations, has gradually declined over the past 10 years but is still highest among people aged 40-54.

Informal volunteering, where people volunteer directly in the community, is significantly more common among people aged 25-39, and online - or remote - volunteer rates have continued to grow in recent years.

The latest data also reveals the proportion of people in Australia engaging in online volunteering has increased by 21 percentage points, highlighting the adaptability of volunteers in embracing new modes of engagement.

For some volunteers, like 12-year-old Cassie (surname withheld) from Warrnambool, volunteering is in the blood, so to speak.

"My great-grandma, my grandma and my mum have all volunteered for the Australian Red Cross, so I had to get involved to carry on the family tradition," she said.

"I love it when the tables are empty after a day of fundraising and to know that money has been raised for a good cause. You get to meet so many interesting and funny people.

"I enjoy spending quality time with my family. Lots of my friends love anything crafty, and you get to do this a lot when volunteering."

CEO of Volunteering Australia Mark Pearce said that this year's National Volunteer Week theme, 'Something for Everyone', highlighted the abundance of new opportunities for people to participate and contribute to change despite the challenges.

"There is a diverse array of opportunities for people in Australia to volunteer within their community alongside something they're already passionate about," Mr Pearce said.

"Problems in community are best addressed in community, and volunteers are a big part of that. People in Australia volunteer for a wide variety of organisations, from sport and recreation (25 per cent) to environment (7 per cent) and animal welfare (5 per cent).

"Getting involved in volunteering can be as simple as sharing your expertise and interests, helping out in your local community, or drawing on your lived experience to support others. There really is a volunteer role for everyone."

During National Volunteer Week, Volunteering Australia encourages all people who've thought about volunteering to take the leap and know that there's a volunteer role for everyone.