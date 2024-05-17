Charming country manor in Jamberoo

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 4 | Car 3
Overlooking Jamberoo's lush golf course, this superior country residence set on 1286 square metres, has plenty of space for the family.
Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, behind wrought iron gates, 40 Tate Place offers beautifully cared for gardens with autumn colour, spring bulbs, summer shade and winter silhouettes.
The large home, with a 321 square metre footprint, includes four-bedrooms, study, four-bathrooms, inviting entrance foyer and portico, two fireplaces, stylishly renovated kitchen, plantation shutters, rich timber floors and 14.5kW of solar power.
It features multiple living spaces, northeast facing verandahs off the main bedroom and living room, plus a large screened sunroom to capture the views across the golf course.
Picturesque cathedral ceilings adorn the main living room and the rumpus/games/media room (above the triple garage).
There are also multiple garages for your toys or special vehicle needs, even a place to park your caravan or mobile home undercover.
The gardens have access to the playing fields and golf course with a short stroll to the village.
40 Tate Place is a very special home that captures superior style, excellent finishes and country charm.
It is well worth a visit so you can experience first hand all that this spectacular home has to offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.