Enviable Shell Cove location direct to golf course

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2.5 | Car 2
Experience the epitome of coastal luxury living in this Shell Cove masterpiece.
The contemporary haven blends modern design with breathtaking views and is situated just minutes from the vibrant Shellharbour Marina as well as The Farm Beach and Killalea Regional Parklands.
Current owner of the property, Madeline Bate said versatility defines this property as it caters to a spectrum of buyers.
"From raising a family in the midst of an active social life to indulging in a slower pace of living for golf or surfing enthusiasts or couples, this home seamlessly adapts to various lifestyles," she said.
The luxury design of this four-bedroom home features a grand entrance with open void that allows for an abundance of natural light to filter over the impressive steel staircase with glass balustrade.
There is American oak flooring and high ceilings throughout, which give the house an open and airy feel.
Enjoy multiple living areas including a second level retreat and study nook as well as a designer kitchen that boasts stone benchtops, large island and double oven.
Entertain in style on the expansive entertainment deck overlooking the golf course, complete with a stainless steel outdoor kitchen, five burner gas barbecue and double drinks fridge. The sparkling swimming pool is surrounded by lush gardens to create your own private oasis.
"I love waking up to the tranquil symphony of native birds and relishing in the serene sunrise from the balcony, or unwinding with loved ones as you watch the sun dip below the horizon while the kids splash in the pool during summer evenings spent entertaining," Madeline said. "The sunrises and sunsets from the balcony have to be seen to be believed."
The home features an opulent main bedroom with a stylish en suite, double vanity, large walk-in robe, and private balcony overlooking the golf course. The three additional bedrooms include built-in robes, two with private balconies.
Every detail of this home has been meticulously crafted to create a lifestyle of unparalleled comfort that is set in an ideal position.
"Nestled in a hidden gem of a location, this home offers the convenience and lifestyle perks of Shell Cove without the hustle and bustle of the marina," Madeline said. "Whether it's a leisurely jog to Killalea, a stroll to school with the kids, or a serene walk back from the golf course after dinner, you'll enjoy a peaceful ambience."
