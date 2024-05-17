Motorcyclist dies in single vehicle Royal National Park crash

A teenage motorcyclist has died following a crash in the Royal National Park, just north of the Illawarra, on Friday night.
About 7pm on May 17, emergency services were called to Sir Bertram Stevens Drive following reports of a single vehicle crash.
On arrival, police officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police said they were told a motorcycle had collided with a traffic barrier.
The rider - a 19-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics for chest, head and neck injuries; but died at the scene.
Police set up a crime scene and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
