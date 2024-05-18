Wintry winds make for a chilly day on the sidelines of kids' sport

It was all puffer jackets on deck on Saturday morning, as wintry winds cast a chill over weekend sports duty.
After weeks of rain, the grounds were dry enough to allow soccer and other football games to go ahead but parents shivered from the sidelines after a cold change hit overnight.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Christie Johnson said the cold front was affecting much of south-east Australia
"This system has moved over the south-east today and will continue up the coast of NSW as we move through tonight and into tomorrow," she said on Friday.
She said strong southerly winds were making for the strong to gale force marine warnings and hazardous surf along the coast over the weekend.
The Illawarra was also hit by intermittent coastal showers throughout the day on Saturday.
Warning for both strong marine wind and hazardous surf will remain in place for the Illawarra on Sunday.
According to the BOM, the rest of the week will be cool, with overnight temperatures as low as seven degrees in the northern Illawarra.
Daily high temperatures will sit in the mid-to-high teens, hovering between 16-17 degrees with the chance of a shower on Monday to Wednesday.
It will be similar but slightly warmer to the south, with the Albion Park forecast predicting lows of between 8-11 degrees and highs of 18-19 degrees.
