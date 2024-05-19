Great danes to chihuahuas: All the dogs from Dapto's pooch festival Woof-Fest

The hounds were on the run at Dapto Showground for Woof-Fest at the weekend.
Prized pooches were out in force on Sunday, May 19, basking in the sunshine as families made good use of the clear skies.
Events on the day included dachshund races, vintage cars and a Scooby Doo jumping castle.
Fierce competition was held to find out which dogs were the cuddliest, ate their doggy ice-cream the fastest and the customary best-in-show.
All money raised at Woof-Fest went towards the Animal Welfare League Illawarra.
Dog owners were also given the opportunity to get their dogs washed by McKinnon's Dog Wash as part of the fundraising efforts.
Woof-Fest organiser Brad Hanns told the Mercury before the event it would be something special.
"They're going to have a great experience of seeing something different that they've never seen before," Mr Hanns said.
