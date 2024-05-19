Man arrested after 'throwing hammer' at police car on Crown Street

A man was arrested in Wollongong after allegedly vandalising two cars, including one belonging to police, with a hammer.
Police were called to upper Crown Street just after 5pm on Sunday, May 19, to reports a man had smashed a car with a steel-claw hammer.
After arriving at the scene, police said the man hurled the tool at one of their cars, leaving a dent in it.
A 26-year-old man was arrested, placed into the back of a wagon and taken to Wollongong Police Station where charges were expected to be laid.
Multiple police vehicles and at least six officers attended the incident.
One of the officers was seen retrieving a hammer from the middle of the road, while another placed a large knife into an evidence bag.
A NSW Police spokesperson was not immediately able to confirm who the blade belonged to or where it was found.
